San Marcos man arrested after multiple carjacking incidents

A San Marcos man was arrested on multiple charges Friday after several carjacking incidents, including an attempt to steal a vehicle with two young children inside.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to the Econo Lodge hotel — 811 S. Guadalupe St. — in reference to a carjacking on Friday at 6:15 p.m. SMPD said the suspect, who was later identified as Christian Lee Guzman, 29, forced a woman out of her vehicle causing minor injuries in the process of stealing the vehicle.

Police said as they were investigating the Econo Lodge incident, a call was received that the same offender attempted another carjacking at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road. SMPD stated that the woman inside the vehicle tried to run away but Guzman chased her down but took off when he was confronted by other people.

Officials said officers searched for the suspect and shared his description with security at the San Marcos Premium Outlets — 3939 South Interstate 35. Police said outlet mall security notified SMPD a short time after receiving information regarding Guzman, stating that they spotted him driving the stolen vehicle in the back parking lot and parked near the Tesla charging stations.

SMPD said as officers arrived in the parking lot, Guzman attempted to flee in the stolen vehicle. Officers used several PIT maneuvers to disable the vehicle, police said.

After the vehicle was disabled, Guzman attempted to steal another vehicle with two young children inside. The children, however, were moved to safety before the suspect was Tased and removed from the vehicle, SMPD said.

Guzman was taken into custody. But after he was placed in the backseat of a patrol vehicle, he moved his handcuffed hands to the front and ripped the vehicle’s rear dome light out, police said, adding that he pulled the filament out from the light bulb and attempted to unlock his handcuffs. Guzman was unsuccessful in removing his handcuffs.

Guzman remains in the Hays County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, interference with a 911 call, endangering a child, evading in a vehicle, evading on foot, resisting arrest, attempted escape and criminal mischief. He’s being held on bonds in the amount of $245,000.