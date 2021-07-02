San Marcos man dies of COVID-19; County tallies 19 new cases Friday

A San Marcos man in his 40s recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Friday.

Hays County has now seen 262 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department reported 29 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 additional recoveries with no new hospital discharges or hospitalizations recorded on Friday, which included information from July 1-2.

The county considers 177 cases active — 12 more than Wednesday — and there have been 19,136 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 230 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,109 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through July 2, 2021.

Six county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 915 total hospitalizations as of Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,697 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 12 recoveries recorded Friday.

The local health department has received 180,692 negative tests and there have been 199,828 tests administered in Hays County. Following its weekly audit, the county removed 19 cases due to out of county or duplicate records.

San Marcos currently has 28 active cases and there have been 6,764 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,098 total cases, including 76 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,392 total cases and currently has 37 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,011 total cases and has 13 active cases. Wimberley has counted 768 total cases, including 11 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 563 total cases and has six active cases. Driftwood has recorded 254 total cases and four active cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases. Uhland has had 38 total cases, including one active case. Manchaca has recorded 24 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied 10 total cases with one case considered active. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,388 total cases tallied Friday.

According to the local health department, 2,972 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,898 are 30-39 years old; 2,595 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,899 are between 50-59 years old; 1,264 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,195 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-eighty-six residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 339 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 10,008 females and 9,128 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.7% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,548,878 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 51,313 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 1,591 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,883 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,610 among students and 273 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently five active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGN-UP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 102,311 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 52.2% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 120,013 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 61.23% of the eligible population.