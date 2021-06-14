San Marcos woman dies of COVID-19; County records 22 new cases Monday

A San Marcos woman in her 90s recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Monday.

Hays County has now recorded 255 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020.

The local health department also tallied 22 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, seven additional recoveries, seven hospital discharges and three hospitalizations on Monday, which included information from June 12-14.

The county considers 145 cases active — 14 more than Friday — and there have been 18,974 total cases since the onset of the pandemic. Hays County has tallied 206 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,080 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through June 14, 2021.

Seven county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 906 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,574 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the seven recoveries recorded Monday.

The local health department has received 174,969 negative tests and there have been 193,943 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded five new cases Monday. The city currently has 41 active cases and there have been 6,748 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,027 total cases, including 33 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,359 total cases and currently has 30 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 991 total cases and has 27 active cases. Wimberley has counted 756 total cases, including eight active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 557 total cases and has three active cases. Driftwood has recorded 250 total cases and has one active case. Niederwald has had 98 total cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases. Uhland has had 37 total cases with two cases considered active. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,365 total cases tallied Monday.

According to the local health department, 2,946 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,861 are 30-39 years old; 2,559 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,884 are between 50-59 years old; 1,250 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,188 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-eighty-two residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 339 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,933 females and 9,041 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,531,194 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 50,858 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 1,599 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,876 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,610 among students and 266 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently seven active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGN-UP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 94,527 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated, approximately 48.23% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 115,056 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 58.7%.

