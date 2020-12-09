San Marcos woman dies of COVID-19; County tallies 91 new cases

A San Marcos woman in her 80s died from COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Wednesday.

There have now been 107 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14.

The local health department recorded 91 new lab-confirmed cases, 54 additional recoveries, two hospitalizations and two hospital discharges.

There are currently 879 active coronavirus cases — a 36-case increase since Tuesday — and there have been 7,853 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14. The local health department also reported that there have been 1,188 active cases over the last 21 days — a 13-case increase since Tuesday. The county reported that there have been 950 probable cases spanning from April through Dec. 9.

There are currently 12 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 452 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 6,960 residents recover from the disease as of Wednesday.

The local health department has received 57,048 negative tests and there have been 64,994 tests administered in Hays County.

Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said increasing COVID-19 cases in Hays County means the virus is spreading throughout the community. He added that large gatherings contribute to keeping the virus active and recommends small family events during the holiday season.

“While an uptick was expected after Thanksgiving, it’s important for everyone to continue being vigilant,” Schneider said. “Now is not the time for us to be complacent or to give in to COVID fatigue.”

San Marcos, which has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county, saw a 32-case increase in active cases on Wednesday. There are currently 100 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 3,170 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 2,588 total cases, including 330 active cases. Buda has recorded 1,330 total cases and currently has 222 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 311 total cases and has 96 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 72 active cases and has had 191 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 157 total cases, including 20 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 93 total cases and has 28 active cases. Niederwald has had 39 total cases and has six active cases. Uhland has had 23 total cases.

Maxwell has had nine total cases. Manchaca has had nine total cases, including one active case. Bear Creek has had three total cases. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,549 total cases tallied as of Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 1,254 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old, while 1,024 people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old and 1,023 residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Seven-hundred-ninety-three county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 501 are 60-69 years old, 353 are 9 years old or younger, 273 are 70-79 years old and 176 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 4,137 females and 3,809 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 45.62% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 29.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are

non-Hispanic and 25.28% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 27.1% are unknown or not specified, 2.4% are Black and 0.8% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,283,674 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 23,081 fatalities and an estimated 1,062,398 recoveries from the disease as of press time on Wednesday. There are currently 9,053 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,209 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 1,130 among students and 79 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Wednesday. There are currently 110 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 55% capacity in November, the district is reporting 16 active COVID-19 cases — 10 among faculty and staff and six among students.