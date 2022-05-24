SMCISD Superintendent: Police presence to be on ‘high alert’ following Uvalde school shooting

San Marcos Consolidated ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Cardona said police on the school district’s campuses will be on “high alert” following a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde.

“We are devastated and saddened to hear the news about the incident that took place today in Uvalde CISD. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Uvalde community during these very difficult times,” Cardona said. “We want to reassure our San Marcos CISD community that police presence at our schools will be on high alert during the last few days of school.

“SMCISD will not tolerate any behavior that may lead us to believe that there is a threat to our students and staff,” Cardona added. “We want to reiterate that the safety and well-being of the entire San Marcos CISD family is paramount and we will do everything to protect that.”

At least 18 children and three adults were killed after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday, officials said. Second, third and fourth grade students attend Robb Elementary, which is approximatley 130 miles away from San Marcos.

The Associated Press said Tuesday’s shooting in Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., almost a decade ago.

Cardona said SMCISD encourages families to share any safety concerns through the Rattler tip line at https://www.smcisd.net/Page/3984, or by reaching out to a campus administrator, and/or Safety Director, Doug.Wozniak@smcisd.net.

“Again, we ask that you keep the Uvalde community in your thoughts as they deal with this tragic situation,” Cardona said.