SMPD investigates threat made to San Marcos High School, no legitimate threat found

San Marcos police investigated a perceived social media threat made toward San Marcos High School on Thursday.

According to a letter sent to SMHS parents, campus administrators were made aware of a threat made on social media that involved the high school. Several students alleged that a student made a threat toward the high school after it was shared on social media, the letter stated. Details regarding the alleged threat made were not immediately made available.

School officials immediately contacted the San Marcos Police Department who investigated the situation and contacted the student’s parents, the letter said.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD officials said SMPD determined that there is no legitimate threat to the high school. SMCISD said SMPD and school officials have secured additional security and adult presence at SMHS on Friday.

“I appreciate each of you who have contacted me directly via email, texts, phone calls and social media messages,” SMHS Principal Denise’s Presley wrote in the letter. “The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority and your direct communication has served to assist us.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.