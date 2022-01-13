SMPD makes arrest following SWAT incident at local apartment

San Marcos police arrested a 25-year-old following a SWAT incident at Uptown Square apartments on Wednesday.

San Marcos Police Department officers responded to investigate an aggravated assault at approximately 7 p.m. after two victims claimed they were driving northbound on Interstate 35 when they encountered an aggressive driver who waved a firearm at them. Police said the man, who was driving a white Toyota Corolla, followed the two victims and later fired one shot at their vehicle, hitting the door in the process.

Drake Jensen

SMPD said the victims were able to share the license plate number of the Toyota, which led them to Drake Jensen at Uptown Square. Officials said Jensen refused to come out of his apartment unit upon officer’s arrival. SWAT was called to the scene.

Police said officers later entered the building and arrested Jensen without incident. Jensen faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.