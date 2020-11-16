SMPD responds to shooting incidents for sixth consecutive weekend

The San Marcos Police Department responded to two incidents involving the discharge of firearms over the weekend with one resulting in the shooting of an individual by an unknown assailant and the other resulting in an arrest. This is the sixth consecutive weekend that SMPD has responded to reports of shots being fired.

November 15 Incident

On Sunday, Nov. 15 at approximately 2:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to The Retreat, 512 Craddock Avenue, for a discharge of firearm incident. As officers were responding, dispatch advised them that someone had actually been shot and that the shooting victim was being transported to the hospital.

After investigation, it was determined that there had been a party at one of the apartments in the 1300s and as the party dispersed into the parking lot, a physical disturbance occurred. At this time, an unidentified black male standing near an apartment in the 1400s pulled out a handgun and reportedly fired one round into the air and one towards the crowd of partygoers.

The 18-year-old male victim was shot in the arm and chest and transported to Premier ER by friends before being transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital by Hays County EMS. He is expected to recover although his condition is unknown.

San Marcos Police Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene of the shooting and began their investigation. At this time, the shooter has not been identified or located. Anyone with surveillance video or information about this incident and/or the shooter is asked to contact Detective Spriegel at 512-753-2369 or sspriegel@sanmarcostx.gov.

November 13 Incident

On Friday, Nov. 13, at approximately 3:31 a.m. officers responded to Village at Telluride, 301 Telluride #4151, for a discharge of firearm investigation. The complainant stated she heard approximately five shots coming from the area of the apartment and saw a white sedan leaving the area. SMPD also received another call for service regarding a loud noise for the same address.

Officers arrived and observed four shell casings on the road and on the front porch in front of the apartment. They then spoke to a person inside the apartment who allowed them inside and upon entry, officers noticed the apartment was in disarray and seemed to indicate there had been a disturbance.

The person inside the apartment told officers that he did not live there, but that two of the males who lived at the apartment were involved in a physical altercation and that one of the males was upstairs. Officers spoke to Garrett Allen Howe, 22, who was upstairs in his bedroom and had visible injuries to his face. He confirmed he and his roommate were fighting but that he didn’t hear any gun shots or know anything about a gun being fired.

Officers observed a black handgun in plain view inside a third roommate’s bedroom that was the same caliber as the recovered shells. The firearm was collected along with the shell casings. No witnesses to the discharge of the firearm were located.

Howe was positive for warrants out of Hays County and had a small bag of drugs in his pocket. Officers arrested Garrett Allen Howe of San Marcos for Assault Causing Bodily Injury (outstanding warrant) and Possession of a Controlled Substance. A report was also taken for Assault Family Violence and for Deadly Conduct Discharge of Firearm. Howe was taken to the Hays County Jail and released November 14 on $9,000 bond for the two offenses.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is asked to contact the San Marcos Police Criminal Investigation Division at 512-753-2300.