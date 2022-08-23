Texas State reports individual tests positive for monkeypox

Texas State University reported that an individual in its community tested positive for monkeypox.

Dr. Emilio Carranco, director of Texas State’s Student Health Center, said the person lives off campus and will remain in isolation until the “rash heals and is no longer contagious as recommended” by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The Hays County Local Health Department will conduct a case investigation and assist in identifying and containing close contacts of the positive patient, Carranco said in a message to university students, faculty and staff.

HCLHD recently reported Hays County’s first two monkeypox cases on Aug. 12.

The CDC is tracking the ongoing monkeypox outbreak spreading across the U.S. and several countries. Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus that is a part of the same family viruses as variola virus which causes smallpox, according to the CDC. Monkeypox is rarely fatal but causes a rash, fever, intense headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes.

The CDC says transmission occurs through close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox, including contact with objects contaminated with the virus from contact with an infected person. Monkeypox is primarily spread through contact with infectious sores, scabs or bodily fluids. It can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact. The CDC says anyone can contract the disease regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.

The CDC recommends anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox to contact their healthcare provider and avoid gatherings, sex or being intimate with anyone until they consult their provider.

There were 15,433 total confirmed monkeypox cases in the U.S. with 1,283 in Texas as of Tuesday, according to the CDC.

At Texas State, Carranco said the risk of exposure to university campuses remains low. Texas State will carefully analyze any subsequent or additional reportes on a case-by-case basis and will provide additional notices only if “other significant factors warrant such notification.”

Texas State said anyone who suspects they might have monkeypox should wear a face mask, isolate themselves from others, call a primary care provider or Student Health Center at 512-245-2161.