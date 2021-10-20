Wimberley man dies of COVID-19; County reports 37 new cases Wednesday

A Wimberley man in his 50s recently died of COVID-19, marking Hays County’s 387th coronavirus-related fatality.

The Hays County Local Health Department also reported 60 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 37 new lab-confirmed cases, two hospital discharges and one hospitalization on Wednesday.

The county considers 557 cases active — 24 fewer than Tuesday — and there have been 29,356 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 985 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,282 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Oct. 20, 2021.

Seventeen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 13 who are unvaccinated and four who are vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 13 residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, eight are in the ICU and on a ventilator, four are in the ICU and not on a ventilator and one is a non-ICU patient. Additionally, two residents who are hospitalized and vaccinated are currently non-ICU patients and one is in the ICU and not on a ventilator. There have been 1,331 total hospitalizations as of Wednesday.

The county has tallied 28,412 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus with the 60 recoveries reported Wednesday.

The local health department has received 268,297 negative tests and there have been 297,653 tests administered in the county. The positivity rate for Wednesday’s report was 5.25%

San Marcos recorded nine new cases Wednesday. The city currently has 109 active cases — 12 fewer than Tuesday — and there have been 9,786 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,539 total cases, including 203 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,327 total cases and currently has 139 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,397 total cases and has 21 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,580 total cases, including 51 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 833 total cases and has 16 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 463 total cases with nine cases considered active. Niederwald has had 141 total cases, including five active cases. Mountain City has amassed 76 total cases. Maxwell has had 71 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 58 total cases with three active cases. Uhland has had 56 total cases with one considered active. Woodcreek has recorded 12 total.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Creedmoor has recorded six total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,414 total cases tallied as of Wednesday. There are currently 78 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 5,009 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 119 cases considered active; 4,578 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 76 with active cases; 3,974 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 73 cases considered active; 2,760 are between 50-59 years old, including 55 active cases; 2,536 are 9 years old or younger with 94 cases considered active; and 1,773 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 38 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-fifty-six Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 19 active cases; and 456 are 80 and older with five cases currently active.

There have been 15,271 total coronavirus cases among females and 14,085 among males in Hays County. There are currently 289 active cases among females in the county and 268 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.5% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.6% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 24.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 3,987 lab-confirmed cases Wednesday. There have now been 3,478,389 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 68,313 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 4,739 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Wednesday is 8.88%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,740 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,613 among students and 127 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 55 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 15 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday — 13 among 8,000 SMCISD students and two among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.



VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 125,941 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 64.26% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older.

Additionally, 145,563 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 74.27% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 9,547 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will soon be offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple

Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.