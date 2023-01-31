Winter Storm Warning extended into Thursday

The National Weather Service has extended its Winter Storm Warning in effect for Hays County until Thursday morning.

The warning, which went into effect Monday morning, expires at 6 a.m. on Thursday. NWS warns of significant icing and additional ice accumulations of a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brandon Gale said there’s a wide range of expected ice accumulation because of the various terrain across Hays County.

“Far western parts of Hays County have the higher elevation, we could see up to three-quarters of an inch of ice accumulation through Wednesday,” Gale told the Daily Record on Monday. “But closer to the I-35 corridor, we’re looking more at the tenth of an inch to maybe quarter of an inch range.”

NWS is forecasting an 80% chance of rain and freezing rain overnight into Wednesday with temperatures falling back to below freezing. Rain remains in the forecast throughout Wednesday and overnight into Thursday. Temperatures Wednesday will get above freezing and are currently expected to remain above freezing Wednesday night.

Gale recommended residents remain vigilant as the forecast could change throughout the next few days.

“If we’re one degree off on our temperature forecast that could potentially have a decent impact on how much ice accumulation there is,” Gale said. “It’s just a tricky forecast based on the temperatures being right around freezing. People will have to monitor for any potential forecast updates. It will be an evolving forecast.”

NWS warns drivers against driving but suggests keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in the vehicle in case of an emergency.

To see the latest road conditions across the state visit drivetexas.org.

This story has been updated since its first publication.