Above, city councilmember Joca Marquez sits on the dais during a regular city council meeting. Daily Record file photo

City Councilmember Joca Marquez resigns

Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:41pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, March 10, 2020

San Marcos City Councilmember Joca Marquez turned in a written letter of resignation to the city clerk’s office on Monday. 

Marquez, who was elected to hold the council’s Place 5 seat in December 2018, stated that she's resigning because of new employment. 

“I am resigning at this time because my employment plans will require me to move my residence to a location outside the City of San Marcos,” Marquez wrote. 

Marquez was recently hired as an evaluation specialist for NASA-Paragon TEC. She was also named the Texas Co-Chair for the Bernie Sanders Presidential campaign. 

Her term on the city council was a 3-year term. 

The city stated that it’s coordinating details to fill the vacancy resulting from Marquez’s resignation and will provide election information when it’s finalized. According to the Texas Constitution, a resigning council member continues to hold over in office until a successor is elected and sworn in. 
 

