City Councilmember Joca Marquez resigns

San Marcos City Councilmember Joca Marquez turned in a written letter of resignation to the city clerk’s office on Monday.

Marquez, who was elected to hold the council’s Place 5 seat in December 2018, stated that she's resigning because of new employment.

“I am resigning at this time because my employment plans will require me to move my residence to a location outside the City of San Marcos,” Marquez wrote.

Marquez was recently hired as an evaluation specialist for NASA-Paragon TEC. She was also named the Texas Co-Chair for the Bernie Sanders Presidential campaign.

Her term on the city council was a 3-year term.

The city stated that it’s coordinating details to fill the vacancy resulting from Marquez’s resignation and will provide election information when it’s finalized. According to the Texas Constitution, a resigning council member continues to hold over in office until a successor is elected and sworn in.

