City to Reopen Parks, River Access & Facilities on Sept. 16

The City of San Marcos will reopen all public facilities, riverfront parks, neighborhood park playgrounds, athletic complexes, tennis and basketball courts on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 a.m. Children’s Park Playscape will reopen on Friday, Sept. 18 due to previously scheduled tree work. Capes Park, Thompson’s Island, and Rio Vista pool will remain closed.

“Over the past few weeks, our area has experienced a steady decline in active cases and a sustained low number of new cases with fewer hospitalizations, which are the indicators we tracked and based our opening decisions upon throughout this pandemic,” said City Manager Bert Lumbreras. “As we welcome the public back to enjoy our facilities, parks and beautiful river, we ask that the community remains diligent in following CDC guidelines, local and state mandated regulations and works together to continue to stop the spread of COVID.”

Signage will be posted at all facilities and parks requesting visitors to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask and maintaining at least six feet of distance from those who do not reside in the same home. Anyone experiencing COVID-related symptoms should not enter a facility, park or recreational area.

Customers are asked to handle as much City business remotely as possible through online access, emails, phone, utility billing drive-thrus or by appointment to avoid person-to-person contact with employees and other residents. Sanitizing stations and plexiglass screens have been installed in public facing areas within buildings. Masks will be required for everyone over ten years of age inside public facing facilities; masks will be available at all facilities for those who do not have one.

“Our goal is to keep our facilities and parks open and accessible to all,” said Lumbreras. “To achieve this, we encourage everyone to practice safe, responsible behavior as we reopen so we can all enjoy our treasured community resources.”

Park patrons are encouraged to participate in active recreational activities such as swimming, kayaking, canoeing, walking, running and general exercise. Park restrooms in City Park, Children’s Park and William & Eleanor Crook Park will be open until 8 p.m. and will be cleaned twice daily.

Chain link fencing currently in use around the river parks will be adjusted to provide access to trails and the river between City Park and Rio Vista Park. In an effort to assist with social distancing and prevent gathering, the fencing will remain in City Park and Rio Vista Park limiting access to park amenities such as picnic tables and pavilions. BBQ grills and pop-up shelters are not permitted since picnic table sites will be unavailable.

Patrons are asked to avoid active construction zones in portions of Rio Vista Park and City Park for the San Marcos Shared Use Path Trail project. All posted Park rules will be enforced and can be viewed on our website at: http://sanmarcostx.gov/ parkrules.

Various service options will be provided by City departments and the public should visit www.sanmarcostx.gov to get the most updated information regarding department access. Until further notice, group meetings will still be held virtually. Many departments will utilize WaitWhile to manage appointments which allows visitors to arrive, check in from their mobile device, and wait in their vehicle until staff is ready to receive them for the appointment.

Activity Center: Use of the San Marcos Activity Center will be by reservation only at https://v2.waitwhile.com/ welcome/activitycenter. For more information including days of operation, visit http://sanmarcostx.gov/ covid19parks or call 512.393.8280.

Animal Shelter: Adoptions & drop-offs will be handled by appointment, please visit https://v2.waitwhile.com/ welcome/smrasadoption. For more information, visit http://sanmarcostx.gov/203/ Animal-Services or call 512.805.2650. A new contactless process will also be used to allow potential new "parents" to view animals being considered for adoption.

City Clerk: Appointments are required for passports or birth/death certificates, email cityclerk@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512.393.8090. For more information including days of operation, visit http://sanmarcostx.gov/286/ City-Clerk.

City-Clerk. Engineering & Capital Improvements: Open M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please email EngInfo@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512.393.8130 to schedule an appointment.

Library: Front Porch Pickup will continue, and patrons can place items on hold via email at smpl@sanmarcostx.gov or call/text 512.393.8200 with pickup available M-F, 9 to 10 a.m. and seven days a week from 4 to 6 p.m. The library will be open limited hours for material checkout and computer use with occupancy limited to 76 customers and no public seating in order to encourage visitors to come in, check out items, and take them back home to enjoy. For more information, visit http://www.sanmarcostx.gov/ 586/Library.

586/Library. Main Street: Open M-F, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Planning & Development Services: Open M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please visit https://v2.waitwhile.com/ welcome/pds to schedule an appointment. For more information, email permitinfo@sanmarcostx.gov or planninginfo@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512.393.8230.

Tourist Information Center: Open M-F, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Utility Billing: Drive-thrus and counters available, M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 630 E Hopkins and at the SMEU Building, 1040 Hwy 123. Please visit http://sanmarcostx.gov/185/ Utility-Customer-Services or call 512.393.8383 for more information. If waiting areas become crowded, appointments may be scheduled at https://v2.waitwhile.com/ welcome/ubcityhall/ (Muni Bldg) or https://v2.waitwhile.com/ welcome/ubhwy123/ (SMEU).

**NOTE: The Lion’s Club Tube Rental and other tubing outfitters will remain closed per the Governor’s Order.

The City will continue to follow county and state health department COVID case tracking data, as well as hospitalizations, to assess the local health situation, public compliance with facility and park rules, and local pandemic indicators.