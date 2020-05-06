County reports 12 new virus cases, new hospitalization

Hays County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and an additional hospitalization.

The county has now seen 195 total cases, including 77 active cases. There have been 19 county residents hospitalized because of the disease and eight current hospitalizations.

The Hays County Local Health Department has received 1,776 negative tests and has 21 pending tests. The county reported Wednesday that 117 county residents have recovered from the disease. There’s only been one COVID-19-related fatality in Hays County — a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative.

Kyle has had 88 total cases and 42 active cases. San Marcos has had 58 total cases and currently has 20 active cases. Buda has recorded 26 total cases and has five active cases. Wimberley has had seven total cases and currently has four active cases. Dripping Springs has tallied six total cases and has three active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases. Driftwood has had two total cases. Niederwald has two total active cases. Bear Creek has one total active case. Uhland has had one total case.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming sick, while 185 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Forty-six patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old. Forty residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Thirty-five residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Thirty-two people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Nineteen patients are 60-69 years old, eight are 70-79 years old, seven are between 10-19 years old, six are 80 and older and two are 9 years old or younger.

One-hundred-fifteen females and 80 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that 34,422 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 948 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 17,622 Texans have recovered from the disease.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.