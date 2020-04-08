County reports 16 new confirmed cases

Hays County reported its largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The county added 16 additional cases of the coronavirus, raising the total to 77. There are currently 54 active cases. Hays County has received 451 negative tests and 13 pending tests. The amount of residents who have recovered from the disease increased Wednesday from 18 to 23. Eight county residents have been hospitalized from the illness, including two current hospitalizations.

Kyle has had 31 total cases and 23 active cases. San Marcos has had 23 total cases and currently has 16 active cases. Buda has recorded 15 total cases and has 10 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases and has two active cases. Dripping Springs has tallied two total cases and has one active case. Wimberley has two total active case.

According to the county, only eight patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming ill, while 69 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Twenty-four residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Fifteen patients are between 30-39 years old. Fourteen people with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twelve residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Six patients are 60-69 years old, four are 70-79 years old, one is between 10-19 years old and one is 9 years old or younger.

Fourty-nine females and 28 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.