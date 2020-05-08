County reports second COVID-19 related fatality

Hays County reported its second COVID-19-related fatality.

The county stated Friday that a Wimberley resident in their 90s died Thursday. The person was counted in the existing positive cases that have been reported daily, the county said.

“We have a second fatality due to complications with COVID-19,” Hays County epidemiologist Eric Schneider said in a statement. “The individual was hospitalized about two weeks ago.”

According to the county’s most recent COVID-19 update, Hays County has seen 202 total cases, including 73 active cases.

The Hays County Local Health Department has received 1,877 negative tests and has 12 pending tests as of 9:53 a.m. on Friday. The county reported Friday that 127 county residents have recovered from the disease. There have now been two COVID-19-related fatalities in Hays County — a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative and the Wimberley resident who died Thursday.

Kyle has three new cases since Thursday, raising the total case count to 92. Kyle’s active case count decreased by one on Friday to 39.

San Marcos has had 59 total cases and currently has 21 active cases. Buda has recorded 27 total cases and has six active cases. Wimberley has had eight total cases and currently has five active cases. Dripping Springs has tallied six total cases and has three active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases. Driftwood has had two total cases. Niederwald has two total cases. Bear Creek has one total active case. Uhland has had one total case.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming sick, while 192 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Forty-seven patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old. Forty-one residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Thirty-eight residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Thirty-three people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Nineteen patients are 60-69 years old, nine are 70-79 years old, seven are between 10-19 years old, six are 80 and older and two are 9 years old or younger.

One-hundred-eighteen females and 84 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that 36,203 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 997 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 18,440 Texans have recovered from the disease.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.

