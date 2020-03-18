Fifth case of COVID-19 raises concerns of community spread

Hays County is warning of community spread of the novel coronavirus, following an announcement that the county has five confirmed cases.

Four of the five patients diagnosed with COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — had recent travel history before their symptoms began and it is believed that they contracted the disease outside of Texas, the county said. The fifth patient, however, had no recent travel history outside of the state before coming down with symptoms and did not knowingly come into contact with any confirmed case. The county stated that it believes there is community spread within Hays County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 83 official cases and three deaths as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday. The World Health Organization reports 207,860 cases worldwide. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 7,038 cases in the United States.

According to Hays Consolidated ISD, a person who was at Tobias Elementary School in Kyle on Wednesday, March 11 has since tested positive for COVID-19. Teachers, staff and parents of Tobias Elementary have been notified, Hays CISD said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can stop if they’ve had no fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.

“Residents with underlying health conditions or a weakened immune system and persons over 65 tend to be hardest hit by COVID-19 and should consult their health care provider if they are experiencing symptoms,” Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said.

