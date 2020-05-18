Hays County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional recoveries

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 13 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total case count to 235.

There are currently 80 active cases within Hays County, according to county epidemiologist Eric Schneider. The local health department has received 2,185 negative tests and is awaiting results for 211 tests, including 94 tests which were conducted at nursing homes on Monday.

There were seven new recoveries since Saturday. As of Monday, 152 county residents have recovered from the disease. There have been 25 total hospitalizations, including four current hospitalizations.

Hays County has seen three fatalities since the first positive diagnosis of the disease on March 14 — A woman in her 80s who was living with a relative in Buda, a Wimberley resident in their 90s and a San Marcos resident who was in their 60s.

Kyle, San Marcos, Buda and Wimberley have each seen new COVID-19 cases since Saturday. Kyle has seven new cases, including 110 total cases and 40 active cases. San Marcos has recorded three new cases, raising its total case count to 67. San Marcos currently has 22 active cases. Buda has had two new cases, which increases its total case count to 29 and active case count to eight. Wimberley has tallied one additional coronavirus case. The city has had 10 total cases and has four active cases.

Austin, within Hays County, has had seven total virus cases, including three active cases. Dripping Springs has had six total cases and has three active cases. Driftwood and Niederwald have had two total cases each. Bear Creek and Uhland have each seen one total case.

One-hundred-thirty-seven females and 96 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Hays County.

Fifty-one county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old. Forty-seven residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Forty-three residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Thirty-seven people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twenty-four patients are 60-69 years old, 11 are between 10-19 years old, 10 are 70-79 years old, nine are 80 and older and three are 9 years old or younger.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 traveled before becoming sick, while 225 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that 48,693 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,347 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 28,371 Texans have recovered from the disease.