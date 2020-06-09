Hays County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional recoveries Tuesday.

The county currently has 210 active cases and has had 465 total cases since the first announced coronavirus case in the county on March 14. With the 17 newly reported recoveries, 250 county residents have recovered from the disease.

The amount of current hospitalizations remained the same Tuesday at six. There have been 34 total hospitalizations in the county.

Hays County has had five reported COVID-19-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the disease.

The local health department has now received 4,514 negative test results and is awaiting results on 39 tests, according to county Epidemiologist Eric Schneider.

Hays County has seen a 112-case increase in total COVID-19 cases since June 1. The county saw its largest two-day increase in cases on Monday and Tuesday with 67 new cases, however, the local health department did not release updates during the weekend.

San Marcos reported an additional 14 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, and now has 60 active cases and has had 134 total cases. Kyle added five new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total case count to 230 with 106 active cases. Buda tallied four new cases, increasing its active case count to 29 and total case count to 61. Uhland added one new case, increase its total case count to two. Uhland currently does not have an active case.

Wimberley has had 13 coronavirus cases and has five active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 10 total cases and has five active cases. Austin, within Hays County has had 10 total cases, including five active cases. Driftwood has had two total cases. Niederwald has two total cases. Bear Creek has had one case.

One-hundred-forty county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Ninety-three patients are between 30-39 years old. Seventy-five residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Sixty people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Thirty-four patients are 60-69 years old, twenty-two are between 10-19 years old, 20 are 70-79 years old, 11 are 80 and older and 10 are 9 years old or younger.

Two-hundred-fifty-three females and 212 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Additionally, Hays County recently began reporting a breakdown of cases by ethnicity and race. According to the local health department, 59.3% of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are Hispanic, while 29.9% are non-Hispanic and 10.7% are not specified.

By race, 81% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 17% are unknown or not specified and 2% are black.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that 77,253 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,853 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 51,140 Texans have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people.