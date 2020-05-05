Hays County reports 7 new virus cases, more hospitalized

Hays County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and two new hospitalizations.

The county has now seen 183 total cases, including 67 active cases. There have been 18 county residents hospitalized because of the disease and seven current hospitalizations.

The Hays County Local Health Department has received 1,761 negative tests and has 17 pending tests. The county reported Tuesday that 115 county residents have recovered from the disease. There’s only been one COVID-19-related fatality in Hays County — a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative.

Kyle has had 82 total cases and 36 active cases. San Marcos has had 55 total cases and currently has 17 active cases. Buda has recorded 23 total cases and has three active cases. Dripping Springs has tallied six total cases and has three active cases. Wimberley has had seven total cases and currently has four active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases and has one active case. Driftwood has had two total cases. Niederwald has had two total active cases. Bear Creek has one total active case and Driftwood has had one total case.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming sick, while 173 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Forty-three patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old. Thirty-six residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Thirty-three residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Thirty people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Eighteen patients are 60-69 years old, eight are 70-79 years old, six are 80 and older, seven are between 10-19 years old and two are 9 years old or younger.

One-hundred-eleven females and 72 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that 33,369 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 906 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 16,791 Texans have recovered from the disease.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.