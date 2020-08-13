Kyle police arrest Buda teacher for possession or promotion of child pornography and invasive visual recordings

The Kyle Police Department arrested Dahlstrom Middle School Assistant Band Director Tyler Townsend on multiple felony charges of possession or promotion of child pornography.

Townsend, 30, who was arrested Thursday, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession or promotion of child pornography and 10 felony counts of invasive visual recordings.

KPD served a search warrant to Townsend, who recently moved to Buda from Kyle, in reference to an investigation of child pornography. Police seized several electronic devices from Townsend’s home during the execution of the warrant. KPD found invasive visual recording of unknowing students on Townsend’s cell phone after reviewing the devices. Police are currently working to identify the victims of these visual recordings and will notify victims directly.

“Child pornography is not a victimless crime and we are dedicated to working this case with the utmost diligence and are leaving no stone unturned,” said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett.



Hays Consolidated ISD placed Townsend on administrative leave immediately. He resigned his position with the school district on July 31. Hays CISD reported the matter to the State Board for Educator Certification because his resignation was in conjunction with a criminal investigation.



Townsend was first employed by Hays CISD at Dahlstrom Middle School on Aug. 17, 2015 after he passed the comprehensive finger-print-based criminal background check required of all Hays CISD employees.



Townsend directed the middle school’s campus symphonic and jazz bands and the percussion program in his role as assistant band director. He also assisted with the Hays High School marching program when Dahlstrom was a feeder middle school to Hays High School.



Townsend is currently in the process of being booked into the Hays County Jail.

