SMPD arrests Seguin man following stabbing incident

A Seguin man was arrested on multiple charges following a stabbing incident during a custody exchange in San Marcos.

The San Marcos Police Department arrested Jonathan Sonny Luna, 21, on Wednesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

SMPD responded to the 100 block of Linden Lane following the a report of man stabbed at approximately 4:08 p.m., police said. Officials added that the caller reported the offender left the scene in a vehicle driving toward State Highway 123.

Police said a witness, who had seen the altercation and followed the suspect, drove up and reported that the vehicle was on Tallow Trail as additional officers converged on Linden Lane. SMPD said the offender fled through a field on the backside of the neighborhood as officers arrived on Tallow Trail.

Officers at the residence where the stabbing took place received reports that the offender was communicating with his grandmother by phone, police said. SMPD spoke with the suspect on the phone and eventually emerged from the field and was arrested without incident, officials said.

“This is a perfect example of the effectiveness of our patrol officers to respond quickly to an incident and resolve the situation in a peaceful and successful manner,” Assistant Chief Bob Klett said in a statement. “I’m extremely proud of our officers and for the relationships we have developed with the community. Big thanks again to our local residents for their assistance in solving this crime.”

SMPD said statements confirmed that the incident began over a child custody exchange between Luna, his child’s mother and her boyfriend, who was stabbed. Officials said the tampering charges stem from Luna’s admission that he stabbed the victim with a set of keys, however, a Ring camera showed a knife was used as the weapon. Police said it is believed Luna destroyed or concealed the knife as he fled from the scene.

SMPD did not identify the stabbing victim. The 20-year-old victim received incapacitating injuries and was later transported to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-San Marcos by a family member, police said. Officials added that the victim’s status is unknown at this time.

During the time of the incident, an SMPD Sergeant on duty assigned an officer to guard Bowie Elementary School because there was not a School Resource Officer and individuals were still on campus. Officials said, however, students had already left for the day and there was not imminent danger at the school.

Luna was taken to Hays County Jail, where he currently remains as of publication. Bond was set for $112,000 for the three offenses.