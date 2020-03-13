Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Photo courtesy of the City of San Marcos

San Marcos police respond to train wreck

Fri, 03/13/2020 - 6:14pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
Friday, March 13, 2020

San Marcos police responded to a train wreck at Wonder World Drive on Friday. 

SMPD officers are on scene at a train and 18-wheeler crash, reportedly carrying wet wipes, at the 400 block of Wonder World Dr. Officials said no injuries have been reported but the at-grade crossings will be blocked for some time. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. 
 

