San Marcos police respond to train wreck

San Marcos police responded to a train wreck at Wonder World Drive on Friday.

SMPD Working Train Wreck at Wonder World Dr: Officers are on scene at a train & 18-wheeler crash at the 400 Block of Wonder World Dr. No injuries have been reported, but expect the at-grade crossings to be blocked for some time. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/xsu8ScFwMW — San Marcos (@CityofSanMarcos) March 13, 2020

SMPD officers are on scene at a train and 18-wheeler crash, reportedly carrying wet wipes, at the 400 block of Wonder World Dr. Officials said no injuries have been reported but the at-grade crossings will be blocked for some time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

