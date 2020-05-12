Texas Rangers identify shooter involved in officer shooting

The Texas Rangers positively identified Jose Alfredo Perez DeLaCruz as the person who shot and killed San Marcos Police Department Officer Justin Putnam and injured officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller, the City of San Marcos announced Tuesday.

DeLaCruz, 46, was previously identified as Alfredo Perez Delacruz. The three SMPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Twin Lake Villas Apartments — 2917 Hunter Rd. — on April 18. DeLaCruz ambushed the officers with a rifle while wearing body armor as they entered the apartment. DeLaCruz was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Texas Rangers found that DeLaCruz was an undocumented immigrant from Mexico and had been in the United States since the late 1990s. No additional criminal record has been located and the case remains active.

“We continue to extend our thanks and appreciation to the Texas Rangers for their diligent work on this case and to our neighboring law enforcement jurisdictions and the community for their support and assistance as our SMPD family recovers from this tremendous loss,” Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said in a statement.

Stewart and Mueller have since been released from Ascension Seton Hays and physical rehabilitation facilities. Both officers are recovering.

Putnam was brought home from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office on April 20 with a procession of hundreds of law enforcement officers. Funeral services have been postponed until COVID-19 health restrictions are further lifted.

Donations can be made for the wounded officers and for Putnam’s family may be made online. Donations can be mailed to San Marcos Police Dept., 2300 S. IH 35, San Marcos, TX 78666, ATTN: Tammy Strakos. Please make checks payable to SMCPAAA.