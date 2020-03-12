Texas State University extends spring break amid growing COVID-19 concerns

Texas State University will extend spring break for one week and move to remote courses through April 12 to enable social distancing measures on its campus in response to growing COVID-19 concerns, university President Denise Trauth announced Thursday.

Texas State will extend spring break for students through the week of March 27 and no classes will be offered on the San Marcos or Round Rock campuses from March 16-27.

“Our top priority is the safety and health of our students, faculty and staff,” Trauth said in a statement.

Texas State will begin conducting organized lecture, seminar and laboratory courses remotely on March 30 through April 12. The university said faculty members are encouraged to be flexible in meeting student needs. Faculty will notify students by March 25 with information on how the course will be taught.

The university’s campuses and all offices will remain open during and following the spring break extension. Residence halls and dining services will be available for students on campus. Students who return to campus after spring break will be asked to follow social distancing and prevention practices recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trauth said remote course delivery will end and in person instruction will resume on April 13 unless the instructor provides other direction.

All indoor university-affiliated events with an expected attendance of more than 200 people will be canceled from now until April 12.

All university-funded international travel is canceled until further notice. University policy states that any personal travel internationally to countries with a CDC Travel Warning Level 2 or 3 will be required to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to campus. Those traveling to an affected area in the United States are required to call the Student Health Center at 512-245-2161 before returning to campus and may be asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

“We understand that the situation can be stressful but by working together and remaining calm, we can help slow the spread of the virus and its possible impact on our community,” Trauth said.

What is COVID-19

COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to SARS and MERS viruses that have caused previous outbreaks. The disease is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. COVID-19 may take up to 2-14 days after exposure to appear. The disease can cause a wide range of respiratory illnesses, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease originated in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

The World Health Organization reported that there have been 124,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of Thursday. The CDC states that there are 938 confirmed cases in the United States, including 15 reported cases in Texas.

Expressing increasing alarm about mounting infections, the World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

Tips to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Infographic by Colton Ashabranner