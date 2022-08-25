Foodie Friday: Bobcat Quickie

Bobcat Quickie is the ultimate “if you know, you know” in San Marcos.

This to-go food spot nestled inside of a local Exxon offers a quick and tasty bite. Bobcat Quickie has a wide selection of breakfast tacos, lunch tacos, burritos and a variety of plates.

Bobcat Quickie describes its food as made fresh, “with real ingredients in the traditional Mexican way.”

It might not be the most conventional spot to pick up one of your favorite Mexican dishes but it’s worth a try.

What to get:

With tacos aplenty at Bobcat Quickie, we ironically chose to sample two non-taco options.

My dining companion picked the burrito arre arre ($7.99), which comes with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pico and avocado. He went with beef fajitas as his meat selection.

My dining companion enjoyed his burrito, however, he complained that it was so full it wouldn’t close. For an affordable price, there are bigger things that could worry you.

I chose Bobcat Quickie’s quesadilla served with your choice of meat inside a tortilla with cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado. I went with the barbacoa. This was a good selection and just filling enough for lunch.

Next visit to Bobcat Quickie, I’d like to sample a variety of its tacos.

There are plenty of breakfast tacos to choose from. A two-topping breakfast taco comes in at $2.49 each, while a three-topping breakfast taco rings up to $3.09. You can add additional toppings to each breakfast taco for $0.60 each.

You can also sample a migas taco ($3.09) served with eggs, cheese, pico de gallo and tortilla strips. Bobcat Quickie also offers a breakfast combo, which comes with two breakfast tacos and a 20 ounce drink for $5.39.

Maybe you need to satisfy a big morning hunger. You can sample the belt buster taco ($8.99), which comes with bacon, potato, egg, beans, cheese and your choice of chorizo or sausage.

If you aren’t in the mood for a breakfast taco, you can try an al pastor taco, barbacoa taco, beef fajita taco, carne guisada taco, carnitas taco, chicken fajita taco, desebrada taco, lengua taco, picadillo taco, carne guisada taco, shrimp taco, tilapia taco, tinga taco or tripas taco. Each taco is $3.99.

Maybe you aren’t in the mood for a taco. Bobcat Quickie also has a torta ($7.99) or gorditas ($7.99). Both come with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado.

You can also get a plate meal. Bobcat Quickie dishes out an al pastor plate, barbacoa plate, beef fajita plate, carne guisada plate, carnitas plate, chicken fajita plate, desebrada plate, lengua plate, picadillo plate, carne guisada plate, shrimp plate, or tripas plate. Each plate is $10.99 and comes with beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, avocado and three tortillas.

To video the full menu visit: https://www.bobcatquickie.com.

If you go:

Bobcat Quickie located at 339 N. Guadalupe St inside the Exxon.

The restaurant is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Phone: 512-396-2000