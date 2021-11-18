Foodie Friday: Brooklyn’s Down South

Sometimes our Foodie Friday series takes us across Hays County and all around San Marcos.

This time we went further north to Buda to sample Brooklyn’s Down South. This restaurant features Cajun and Mexican-inspired dishes. Brooklyn’s interior has decorative tin ceilings. The walls are lightly colored with maroon accents. The restaurant has a wooden divider separating the dining room from the bar area. Brooklyn’s also has a patio for those interested in dining al fresco.

“Brooklyn's serves an eclectic menu featuring traditional American, Cajun/Southern and traditional items from Mexico,” the restaurant says on its website. “In the heart of Buda, Brooklyn's is home.”

With a wide variety of flavors to sample on the menu, Brooklyn’s Down South has plenty of options for hungry diners.

What to get:

During our visit to Brooklyn’s Down South, I chose to sample the restaurant’s red beans and rice. This dish came with slow-cooked red beans cooked in spicy chicken broth served with bacon, andouille sausage and trinity topped with steamed white rice ($10). This was a hearty selection for lunch. The red beans and rice tasted excellent and the andouille sausage paired well with the plate. To top off this meal, I added a side of hushpuppies ($2) to go along with this delicious lunch. The hushpuppies had a nice crispy outside but the inside was soft and delicious.

My dining companion chose a sandwich and soup combo ($10). He selected the BLFGT sandwich and gumbo to go along with the handheld selection. The BLFGT is a traditional BLT with applewood smoked bacon and lettuce. As for the “T,” Brooklyn’s makes it an FGT with fried green tomatoes. This was a good start to the meal but my dining companion really enjoyed the gumbo. He described it as just the right amount of flavor with rice, beans and chicken.

Brooklyn’s has a wide variety of options to choose from. To start off, you can sample their boudin balls ($9), fried green tomatoes ($9), alligator bites ($14), crab cakes ($14) or jalapeno bacon wrapped quail ($14) for an appetizer.

Brooklyn’s menu also has shrimp & grits — cheesy, creamy grits with blackened shrimp, andouille sausage and corn bacon butter ($16).

Or maybe you’re in the mood for a burger or sandwich. Brooklyn’s has the 967 burger, which is a ½-pound Angus beef burger with jalapeno bacon jam, a fried egg, onion shrinks and American cheese on a sourdough honey bun ($14). There’s also the meatloaf sandwich — an 8-ounce housemade Cajun style meatloaf on sprouted wheat bread with green tomato relish ($10)

On the weekend’s, Brooklyn’s offers a brunch menu. The restaurant has several benedict options — egg benedict ($7.50), Cajun benedict ($9.50), salmon benedict ($14) and a seasonal benedict ($12). The eatery also offers a pork chop and eggs plate ($18), huevos divorciados ($9.50), and ultimate chicken & waffles ($13.50).

Brooklyn’s menu has many options, to see the full menu visit Brooklyn’s website: www.brooklynsdownsouth.com.

If you go:

Brooklyn’s Down South is located at 100 N. Main Street in Buda.

The eatery is open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. On Saturdays, Brooklyn’s is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant’s Sunday hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.