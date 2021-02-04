Foodie Friday: Casa de Don Lorenzo

Hidden just off the Square, Casa de Don Lorenzo sits waiting to offer patrons a delicious meal.

Walk into this San Marcos spot and you’re greeted with yellow walls lined with photos showcasing the restaurant and the town’s history. Casa de Don Lorenzo’s waitstaff has keen knowledge of the menu, offering perfect advice for a great meal.

To begin your dining experience, you have to dig into the chips and salsa. The chips were served nice and warm, and the salsa featured a tasty flavor with a kick strong enough to get the sinuses going.

Casa de Don Lorenzo’s menu is wide and expansive with options to suit any desire.

What to get

If you’ve read this series, you’ve come to realize the Daily Record is a huge fan of enchiladas. So much so, that it is essentially a staple of Foodie Friday. Naturally, we sampled Casa de Don Lorenzo’s enchiladas during our visit this week.

But to make sure and get the full flavor profile, I chose the Laredo plate. This massive meal comes with two enchiladas — I selected beef — a tamale, chalupa and crispy taco served with refried beans and rice. The enchiladas and tamale were excellent, especially the flavorful red gravy and cheese topping them. The crispy taco and chalupa provide a great compliment to the tasty enchiladas and tamale. The refried beans were delicious and the rice was well seasoned. An excellent plate to sample Casa de Don Lorenzo’s selections.

My dining partner went with one of the restaurant’s lunch specials — their fried fish plate. The breading came crispy and the fish was flaky. The meal came with French fries, a small side salad and toast.

Casa de Don Lorenzo has plenty of options. A wide variety of enchiladas, including cheese, beef and chicken. The menu also features fajitas Texana, an offering of sizzling beef or chicken fajitas served with tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream; and pollo callente a plate of grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese and sliced avocado. The restaurant also has plates of carne guisada, tamales, chile rellenos, chimichangas and flautas.

There are also other combination plates to choose from. Have a big appetite? Consider the plato grande, which comes with one enchilada, one tamale, one chalupa and a crispy taco served with rice and refried beans. Or sample the combination plate — a meal with one cheese or beef enchilada, a crispy taco and a chalupa. It also includes refried beans and rice.

Looking for breakfast? Casa de Don Lorenzo has many options. Maybe you’re looking for el plato con carne — two eggs, carne guisada or barbecue and ranchero sauce with homestyle potatoes and refried beans. Or maybe you’re looking for huevos rancheros, chorizo con huevo or migas? Casa de Don Lorenzo has those meals too. You can also sample a chicken fried steak breakfast, pancake plate or biscuits with sausage and gravy.

If you’re looking for breakfast tacos, this San Marcos eatery has those too, including potato and chorizo; bean and eggs; bean and potatoes; chicharron and egg; sausage and egg; bacon and egg; and many more options.

If you go

Casa de Don Lorenzo is located at 307 West Martin Luther King Dr.

The restaurant is open Sunday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., and is closed on Wednesdays.

512-878-1184