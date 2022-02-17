Foodie Friday: Chimy’s

Looking to start your evening on the Square off right? Maybe you’re wanting to mix in food before beginning a memorable night.

Chimy’s offers Tex-Mex and drinks just off the Square. The restaurant describes itself as an ideal place to start your night.

“Just blocks from the river, this watering hole is the perfect destination after tubing all day and the ideal place to grab some Tex-Mex and margaritas before you hit the square for a night out with friends,” Chimy’s says on its website.

This San Marcos eatery is one of four Chimy’s locations across Texas — all located in college towns.

Chimy’s dishes out a variety of nachos, quesadillas, tacos, “chimychangas” and burgers for hungry patrons. If you’re looking for a libation, Chimy’s has plenty of those from beers to margaritas.

What to get:

During our visit, my dining companion chose to sample the green chile cheeseburger ($10.59). The burger came with waffle fries. He raved about the burger’s delicious bun and said the meat was nice and juicy.

chose to sample the chicken fajita quesadilla, which came stuffed with chicken, refried beans, grilled onions and bell peppers ($7.79). It was a tasty quesadilla, especially with the beans and cheese mixing to perfection. It was a perfect amount of food for lunch.

To start your meal, you can’t go wrong with chips and salsa ($3.99) or chips and queso ($5.99). If you’re looking for something hardier, you can sample Chimy’s cheese fries, which comes with cheddar, bacon and 3 ounces of ranch for $8.99, or you can swap the cheddar for queso for an extra $0.99 and add pulled pork or beef for $2.99.

Chimy’s has a wide variety of nachos to pick from, including classic cheese ($6.99), bean and cheese ($7.99), steak fajita ($9.99), green chile chicken ($8.79) and green chile pork ($10.99).

Chimy’s also dishes out plenty of different quesadilla choices: beef ($7.59), steak fajita ($9.99), green chile chicken ($8.79) and green chile pork ($8.79).

Maybe you’re looking for a fish taco? Chimy’s has those too. The San Marcos spot has fried fish tacos — one for $3.59 and two for $6.29; grilled fish tacos, one for $3.99 and two for $6.99; grilled shrimp tacos — one for $3.99 and two for $6.99; and fried shrimp tacos, $3.99 for one and $6.99 for two. All fish tacos come topped with cheddar cheese served in a flour tortilla with a side of “Chimy’s tartar sauce.”

Chimy’s also has bean and cheese tacos ($2.59), chicken fajita tacos ($4.29), green chile chicken tacos ($4.29) and green chile pork tacos ($4.29)

Looking for a chimichanga, err a “Chimychanga?” The restaurant has beef ($6.29), steak fajita ($7.99), green chile pork ($6.99) and veggie ($5.99) Chimychangas.

There’s also the Chimy Burger ($8.59), and Deluxe foch burger, which comes with bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado slices and grilled onions ($11.99).

To see Chimy’s full menu visit: https://chimy’s.com/chimy’s-san-marcos.

If you go:

Chimy’s is located at 217 East Hopkins in San Marcos

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until midnight Monday-Saturday, and noon until 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Phone: 512-216-6175