Foodie Friday: Green Mesquite BBQ

A new barbecue restaurant has opened shop in San Marcos, providing an expansive range of options.

Green Mesquite BBQ, located at The Lyndon at Springtown, serves up delicious barbecue and sides but also dishes out po’ boys, catfish, burgers and smoked chicken wings.

Green Mesquite’s San Marcos location is its third restaurant with the barbecue joint originating in Austin. Green Mesquite says it’s been, “Smokin' the Good Stuff,” since 1988 on its Facebook page.

What to get:

On our visit to Green Mesquite, we had to try its barbecue but it was a challenge to stick to just barbecue with its wide variety of meal options.

But we stayed true to our goal and sampled the barbecue. I chose the two-meat plate with brisket and sausage. Each barbecue plate comes with two sides. I went with Green Mesquite’s potato salad and fried okra. The brisket was nice and tender, and the sausage was delicious. The potato salad was creamy and the fried okra featured a nice crunch from its crust with tender okra. This flavorful meal came with a choice of bread — white bread or cornbread. Naturally, I had to test the cornbread, which was great.

My dining partner chose the two-meat plate as well but he went with smoked turkey and chopped beef. The smoked turkey had a nice flavor, which comes from Green Mesquite’s 24-hour brining process. He also chose potato salad but chose to sample the pinto beans to round out his meal. He raved about his meal.

Green Mesquite also offers one-meat, three-meat, and four-meat barbecue plates. You can choose between brisket, sausage, pork ribs, pulled pork, chicken, chopped beef, smoked turkey or smoked wings. Side options include potato salad, beans, fried okra, mac and cheese, green beans, cole slaw, jambalaya, fried okra, French fries, hushpuppies, gold velvet corn or mashed potatoes.

Not feeling like barbecue?

Maybe you’re in the mood for a sandwich or a po’ boy? Green Mesquite offers barbecue sandwiches, sliders and a sausage wrap. You could also try a catfish po' boy, which comes with fried catfish, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and homemade tartar sauce. Or a turkey po’ boy — smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.

Green Mesquite has several specialty options, including chicken fried chicken, a chicken fried steak, a smoked wings plate, Bubba taco basket and a catfish plate.

This new San Marcos spot includes “spicy stuff.” Green Mesquite has jambalaya served with rice, bread and garlic butter. The restaurant also offers chili cheese fries, chop beef chili cheese fries, and Bubba’s chop beef chili.

Looking for something lighter? Green Mesquite has several salad and veggie options.

With plenty of barbecue options in San Marcos, Green Mesquite brings a new flavor to town.

If you go:

Green Mesquite BBQ is located at 200 Springtown Way on the bottom floor of The Lyndon at Springtown.

Green Mesquite is open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

To see the restaurants full menu visit: https://www.greenmesquitebbq.com/