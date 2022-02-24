Foodie Friday: KAsian Garden

Among the most interesting food combinations, KAsian Garden possesses one of the most unique in San Marcos.

Searching for Chinese cuisine? KAsian Garden has it. In the mood for Cajun seafood? KAsian Garden has that too.

This San Marcos eatery offers Chinese dishes like orange chicken, moo goo gai pan, while also serving daily seafood platters with shrimp, snow crab and lobster tail.

The restaurant says it aims to provide “satisfying and health conscious meals with an emphasis on quality.”

“Enjoy a contemporary setting and let your taste buds be delighted by our menu that boasts traditional family favorites, along with our master chef’s tasty creations — fusing both old and new concepts in Asian cooking,” the restaurant says on its website. “We use garden fresh vegetables, lean cut meats and cooking with 100% pure vegetable oil. We are dedicated to making your experience enjoyable here at KAsian Garden. Our chef is committed to bringing you a plateful of deliciousness.”

What to get:

During our visit to KAsian Garden, we chose to sample the restaurant’s Chinese cuisine. But the smells of the Cajun seafood were tantalizing.

My dining companion chose the kung pao chicken lunch special, which came with fried rice and an egg roll. I went with KAsian’s general tso’s chicken, which also came with fried rice and an egg roll. We were both impressed with the flavor of our meals — each tasty and satisfying.

KAsian Garden has a wide variety of Chinese dishes. You can start your meal with an appetizer of spring rolls ($1.75), egg rolls ($1.99), crab rangoon ($6.25), chicken wings served in either bbq buffalo, Cajun, lemon peppers or sweet Thai chili ($7.99) or fried cheese sticks ($6).

Looking for soup? There’s egg drop soup, wonton soup, hot and sour soup, chicken noodle soup and a house special soup.

You can also get fried rice plates, noodle plates and Teriyaki bowls. KAsian Garden also offers an expansive selection of seafood dishes, poultry plates and beef selection.

The restaurant also offers up several chef’s specials, including Happy family — a plate of chicken, beef and shrimp with snow peas, green and red peppers, water chestnuts and fresh mushrooms in brown sauce ($13.95); Dragon & Phoenix, described as “prawn and chicken joined in a unique delectable matrimony ($13.95), and Triple Delight — shrimp, chicken and beef with mixed vegetables in hot garlic sauce.

Wanting to try the Cajun portion of the menu? KAsian Garden has several daily specials. The Monday special comes with ½ pound of black mussels, ½ pound of shrimp (no head) and ½ pound of snow crab for $28.99. The Tuesday special features ½ pound of crawfish, ½ pound of shrimp (no head) and ½ pound of snow crab ($28.99). Wednesday’s special includes one pound of shrimp and ½ pound of snow crab for $29.99. Thursday’s special includes one pound of snow crab and ½ pound of shrimp (no head) for $31.99. The weekend special has 1 piece of lobster tail, ½ pound of shrimp (no head) and ½ pound of snow crab for $33.99.

KAsian garden offers a make your own seafood combo, which includes your choice of shrimp, snow crab legs, crawfish, shrimp (head on), clams, green mussel, black mussel or sausage with corn, potatoes and three slices of sausage.

To view KAsian Garden’s full menu visit: http://asiangardentx.com/

If you go:

KAsian Garden is located at 302 University Drive.

The restaurant is open 11:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. on Monday-Friday. KAsian Garden is also open from noon-11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Phone:512-805-3333