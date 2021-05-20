Foodie Friday: Koy Chinese & Sushi Restaurant

This week’s Foodie Friday took us to Kyle where we sampled delicious Chinese cuisine at Koy Chinese & Sushi Restaurant.

Between the classic Chinese selections and sushi, Koy provided a fantastic dining experience.

“Koy in Kyle offers Chinese cuisine that is second to none,” the restaurant says on its website. “Our extensive menu features all of the favorites you would expect to find plus a few nice surprises. Everything is fresh and made to order. In addition to the delicious Chinese fare, Koy has a sushi bar, manned by a Master Sushi Chef who prepares fresh treats, the likes of which you rarely see. He is a true master, and whether you are trying sushi for the first time or a seasoned veteran of the sushi world, you’re sure to find a dish that you’ll love.”

What to get

During our visit to Koy, my dining partner and I chose from its lunch menu, which made for a tasty and affordable meal.

I went with Koy’s General Tso’s Chicken, which came with fried chicken sautéed in red peppers and the restaurant’s special brown sauce. The meal came with egg drop soup, fried rice and a pork egg roll. This came out to $8.50.

My dining partner went with moo goo gai pan, which came with chicken, carrots and mushrooms. The lunch selection also came with egg drop soup, fried rice and a pork egg roll all for $7.50.

Koy has multiple house specialties. The restaurant has orange flavor chicken and beef, which comes with either deep fried chicken or beef sautéed in a sauce of sliced orange peels. You can also pick kung pao chicken and shrimp — chunks of chicken and shrimp sautéed with vegetables in a hot pepper sauce with peanuts. House specialties also feature sizzling beef and scallops, basil shrimp, sesame beef and seafood fire pot.

Koy also offers several shrimp options, including kung pao shrimp, shrimp garlic sauce, sweet and sour shrimp and cashew shrimp. The Kyle eatery also features beef selections such as Mongolian beef, beef mushroom, beef broccoli and pepper steak.

You can also choose from Koy’s chicken options, which includes curry chicken, jalapeno chicken, lemon chicken, sweet and sour chicken and almond chicken. Or you can pick from Koy’s pork dishes such as Szechuan pork, moo shu pork and pork broccoli.

The restaurant also has fried rice, vegetable and lo mein options.

Looking for sushi rolls? Koy has plenty of options to choose from. You can pick between the Koy roll, Kyle roll, king dragon roll, Las Vegas roll, Louisiana roll, Mardi Gras roll and M-16 roll. Koy also has nigiri and sashimi options.

Want to start your meal off with an appetizer? Koy offers egg rolls, cream cheese rangoons, spicy chicken wings, dumplings, barbecue spare ribs and edamame.

If you go

Koy is located at 5695 Kyle Pkwy #800.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m seven days a week.

To see more information about Koy visit its website at https://koykyle.net.