Foodie Friday: Maroni’s Pizza Kitchen

A brand new pizza joint that hits the spot recently opened shop on the Square.

Looking for a delicious slice of pizza conveniently located in Downtown San Marcos? Then Maroni’s Pizza Kitchen is just what you’re in search of.

This pizza restaurant has only been open for a month but it’s sure to be hit.

Maroni’s offers a wide-selection of specialty pies at an affordable $9.75. But pizza isn’t all this new San Marcos eatery dishes out. Maroni’s offers several pasta dishes, salads and deserts.

Maroni’s aims to “offer meals of excellent quality and invite you to try our delicious food,” the restaurant says on its website.

“The key to our success is simple: providing quality consistent food that tastes great every single time,” Maroni’s says. “We pride ourselves on serving our customers delicious genuine dishes like: Pizza, salads, pasta. Eat delicious food. Grab a drink. But most of all, relax.”

What to get:

On our visit we sampled Maroni’s “The Meaty” pizza. This 11-inch pie comes with pepperoni, salami, ham, sausage, beef and bacon. Maroni’s spin on a meat lover’s pizza was excellent. The toppings were fresh and the crust had the perfect crunch. Pair it with ranch and a Dr Pepper and this meal didn't disappoint.

Maybe meat lover’s isn’t your style. Don’t fret Maroni’s has plenty of choices to pick from. Searching for a supreme pizza, order the “Supremo,” which comes with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olive, red onions and green peppers. Or consider ordering the “BBQ Chick” — a pizza with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions and green onions. Maybe you’re looking to spice up your life? Then consider trying Maroni’s buffalo chicken pizza, which is topped with ranch sauce, chicken and buffalo sauce.

You can also build your own pie with up to six toppings for $9.75.

Searching for something other than pizza? Maroni’s has four pasta options: spaghetti meatball, served with spaghetti, meatballs and tomato sauce; spaghetti pesto, which comes with spaghetti, pesto, grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese; Penne with sausage and peppers, a plate of penne pasta, Alfredo sauce with sausage and peppers; and chicken Alfredo, a serving of penne pasta, Alfredo sauce and grilled chicken. Each plate rings up at $9.75.

Don’t forget to finish your dining experience with one Maroni’s cheesecake cannoli — the perfect way to complete a tasty meal.

To see Maroni’s full menu and order online visit https://www.maronis.pizza/

If you go:

Maroni’s Pizza Kitchen is located at 117 E. Hopkins.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, and Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. - 3 a.m.

Call Maroni’s at 512-214-8388