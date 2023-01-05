Foodie Friday: Maroni's Pizza Kitchen

A familiar restaurant name in San Marcos has reappeared.

Maroni’s Pizza Kitchen, which was once located on the Downtown Square, has reopened shop at Tanger Outlets.

One bite into a Maroni’s pizza and it’s clear the pizzeria is still dishing out tasty pies. Maroni’s offers a wide-selection of specialty pies at an affordable $10.99. But pizza isn’t all this San Marcos eatery dishes out. Maroni’s offers several sandwich and salad options.

“San Marcos is home to the ever-popular Maroni's Pizza Kitchen. With great pizzas on the menu, it isn't hard to see why,” the restaurant says on its website. “Some of the top dishes in San Marcos are served at local pizzerias.”

WHAT TO GET:

During our revisit to Maroni’s, I sampled “The Meaty” specialty pizza. This 10-inch personal pizza came with pepperoni, salami, ham, sausage, beef and bacon. Maroni’s spin on a meat lover’s pizza was excellent. The toppings were fresh and the crust had the perfect crunch. Pair it with ranch and a Coke and this meal didn't disappoint.

Maybe you’re not in the mood for a meat lover's style pizza. Don’t worry Maroni’s has plenty of options to choose from. Searching for a supreme pizza, order the “Supremo!” topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olive and bell peppers. Or consider ordering the “BBQ Chick” — a pizza with barbecue sauce, chicken, red onions and green onions. Maroni’s also dishes out a buffalo chicken pizza, which comes with ranch sauce, chicken and buffalo sauce.

You can also build your own pizza for $10.99. Maroni’s also has pizza by the slice for $6. These slices are huge. Each slice is a fourth of a pizza.

Searching for something other than pizza? Maroni’s has a build your own salad. You can choose your own protein from pepperoni, salami, ham, bacon or chicken. Then you pick your own veggies from mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, green onions, black olives or tomatoes. The entree salad comes out to $10.99.

Or maybe you’re in the mood for a toasted sub. Maroni’s offers subs in either six-inch form for $5.99 or as a footlong for $8.99. The pizzeria has an Italian sub, which comes with pepperoni, salami, ham, mozzarella, lettuce, onion, tomato and Italian dressing. The restaurant also has a meatball sub — meatballs, marinara and mozzarella. You can also get a chicken parmesan, which comes with breaded chicken breast, marinara and mozzarella.

To see Maroni’s full menu and order online visit https://www.maronispizzakitchen.com.

IF YOU GO:

Maroni’s Pizza Kitchen is located at Tanger Outlets — 4015 Interstate 35, Suite 320

The restaurant is open 10:30 a.m.- 8 p.m., Monday-Friday; Saturday from 10:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.; and on Sunday from 2-7 p.m.

Call Maroni’s at 512-213-6501