Foodie Friday: Milagro's Hill Country Tex Mex

Headed toward Wimberley and looking for good Tex Mex? Then Milagro's Hill Country Tex Mex is the spot for you.

This Wimberley eatery dishes out great Tex Mex at a reasonable price.

“Owners Scott and Mary Sprague moved to Wimberley from Dallas in 2009 and opened Milagro’s in April of that same year,” the restaurant says on its website. “With almost 35 years combined experience, this husband and wife team have created a restaurant that is more than just food.”

Milagro's offers plenty of traditional Mexican options but has its fair amount of Texas mixed into the menu.

Between the enchiladas, chile rellenos, and burgers there are a wide variety of options for eaters stopping at the restaurant.

What to get:

This visit to Milagro’s was my first and I was immediately impressed with the chips and salsa. The chips were nice, warm, and had an airy crunch that made them delectable. Then add a fresh and flavorful salsa and you have a great start to a meal.

If you’ve read a year’s worth of Foodie Fridays, you know that I enjoy a good migas plate or an enchilada when visiting a Mexican or Tex Mex restaurant. This time, however, I had to switch it up. I selected Milagro’s 'chili relleno' — a roasted poblano stuffed with chicken, smoked corn, pico de gallo and mixed cheese then fried and topped with tomatillo cream sauce. This plate came with refried beans and rice. For lunch, this was a hefty meal. One that left me in a food coma. But it was well worth it, though.

The 'chili relleno' was delicious with the combination of shredded chicken and melted cheese mixed with the corn and pico. It came out to a worthy $11.99. Pair it with Milagro’s sweet tea and it’s a great lunch selection.

My dining companion, who’s one to never turn down the chance at an enchilada, picked one of Milagro’s lunch special. The No. 1 came with a cheese enchilada topped with Milagro’s carne sauce, one crispy beef taco served with rice and beans. My dining companion was pleased with the enchilada and complimented the taco for having a sizable portion of ground beef. His lunch special, which came with an unsweetened tea — his choice, totaled $7.99.

Milagro’s has a wide array of food to pick from. Consider beginning your meal with quesadillas (between $8.49-$11.49, depending on meat selection) or maybe the avocado fries — sliced avocados in panko bread crumbs drizzled with spicy chipotle sauce ($8.49) — or the crab stuffed jalapenos, fresh jalapeno peppers stuffed with crab mean, Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo fried in panko bread crumbs ($11.99).

Milagro’s also has three queso selections. The hill country queso is a traditional queso. The top shelf queso comes with ground beef and fresh pico. The habanero queso adds heat with habanero salsa.

You can also get chose from several soups and salads, including a southwestern taco salad and old fashioned chicken tortilla soup.

Maybe you’re in the mood for a burger. Milagro’s has multiple options, including a red eye burger, which comes with a 6-ounce certified Angus beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and a fried egg for $10.49. Or try the green chile cheddar burger — a 6-ounce certified Angus beef patty topped with roasted hatch chile peppers and cheddar cheese for $9.49.

Milagro’s also has shrimp enchiladas — tender shrimp rolled in corn tortillas topped with tomatillo cream sauce — and avocado enchiladas with fresh avocados and cheese topped with your choice of red enchilada sauce, tomatillo cream sauce, chile con carne or hill country queso.

You can also get a traditional enchiladas with the enchilada plate — beef, chicken or cheese topped with your choice of sauce.

Milagro’s also offers chicken or beef fajita tacos, seafood tacos and fried avocado tacos. You can also get beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas. The Wimberley eatery also offers a tamale plate, carne asada plate, pork carnitas or chimichanga plate.

Looking for something sweet to complete your dining experience? Milagro’s offers a pecan brownie ($6.79), which comes with ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce; bread pudding ($7.79); Mexican ice cream sandwich ($6.99); and sopapillas ($5.99).

Maybe you’re wanting an adult beverage to wash down your meal. Milagro’s offers several signature cocktails — tequila mockingbird margarita and a Mexican martini — and a wide beer selection.

If you go:

Milagro’s Hill Country Tex Mex is located at 9595 Ranch Road 12 in Wimberley.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

To see Milagro’s full menu visit Milagroshillcountry.com.

Call: 512-842-2800