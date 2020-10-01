Foodie Friday: The Palm Cafe #2

Hidden just off State Highway 123 sits The Palm Cafe #2.

This Mexican restaurant offers an extensive menu with plenty of delicious options for even the hungriest of appetites.

Searching for a wide array of breakfast options? Palm Cafe has them, including huevos rancheros, migas and chilaquiles. Maybe you’re in the mood for lunch or dinner, Palm Cafe has nachos, quesadillas, enchiladas, chimichangas, carne guisada and picadillo.

Palm Cafe, much like its location, is a hidden gem in San Marcos.

What to get?

When dining at the Palm and you see an item on the menu named after the city you work/play in, you're almost certainly obliged to give it a try.

The San Marcos Special comes with two enchiladas — one either beef or chicken — the other cheese. It comes with the traditional rice and beans but as a twist it also comes with a helping of carne guisada.

The portions are generous and seasoned to perfection. The beef enchilada was delicious and the cheese, well it was everything you've come to expect in a perfectly executed cheese enchilada.

The star of the plate, however, was the tender carne guisada covered in a rich brown gravy. It's mere mention makes one want to go back for more. The service was great and meal affordable, at just $9.29

For a great breakfast plate, try Palm Cafe’s migas. This plate is a mix of two scrambled eggs, crispy corn tortilla chips, onions, tomatoes, cheese and jalapeños served with beans potatoes and your choice of tortillas. This meal comes in at $6.99.

Yearning for other breakfast plates? The Palm Breakfast provides a hearty start to your day. The plate comes with two eggs any style, beans, potatoes, carne guisada or barbacoa, two pancakes and tortillas, costing just $9.29. Or you could try Palm Cafe’s Steak Ranchero con Huevos plate, which includes two eggs any style, steak topped with ranchero sauces served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.

Palm Cafe also has multiple enchilada and combo plates. Want to try a combo of enchiladas? Get the Los 3 Hermanos — one chicken enchilada, one beef enchilada and one cheese enchilada topped with chile con queso. Want a wider variety? Consider the Officer Slaughter Plate, which comes with one chile relleno — with your choice of beef, chicken or cheese — topped with ranchero sauces and white cheese served with rice beans and two tortillas. Wanting something a little lighter? The Momma’s Special comes with one enchilada — either beef or chicken — with a side of guacamole in a crispy taco.

If you go:

The Palm Cafe #2

504 Broadway St.

512-878-2044

Palm Cafe is open Tuesday-Saturday, 6 a.m.- 9 p.m., Sunday from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. and is closed on Monday.