Foodie Friday: Santi's Tacos

Diners will find authentic Mexican food at Santi’s Tacos.

Located near downtown San Marcos, Santi's works hard to serve its patrons the most authentic Mexican street food in town. They have a variety of menu options to choose from.

On the day of our visit, we placed a pickup order that was ready in a jiffy. The prices were so reasonable that I selected a street taco and a torta.

Keep in mind traditional Mexican street tacos are smaller. The reason for their diminutive size is that it makes it easier for street travelers to enjoy a quick meal. At Santi’s it’s prepared with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, queso fresco and avocado — for just $2.24. I chose the bistec as my protein and it came finely chopped and was cooked perfectly. It was well seasoned — a great beginning for what was yet to come.

As a big fan of tortas — I couldn’t wait to give it a try.

A torta is a Mexican sandwich usually served on a fluffy bun spread with butter and topped with anything you can imagine. Mine was served on Bolillo Bread most often used for making molletes and tortas and is routinely cut into slices and served in a basket with a meal.

At Santi’s the bread was stuffed with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, queso fresco and avocado for just $4.06. Again, I chose the bistec and though the sandwich was much the same as the taco it was every bit as delicious, especially served on the Bolillo Bread.

My dining companion selected the Santi’s nachos which came with freshly made tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, refried beans, bistec, sour cream, avocado and queso fresco.

The order was huge and could have easily been shared with one or two other friends, factoring that in it was a steal at $11.24.

The nachos were flavorful and had plenty of toppings that were evenly dispersed. The chips never got soggy — a rare feat for to-go nachos. They had the perfect crunch and there was enough meat, cheese and avocado for each chip. The queso fresco on top was a nice addition.

If you are looking for great food and an environment that makes you feel like you are in Mexico, then Santi’s is the place to visit.

If you go:

Santi’s

Address: 201 S. LBJ Dr, San Marcos

Phone: 512-667-6996

Currently drive through or delivery only.