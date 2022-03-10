Foodie Friday: Sugar Shack Bakery

A new bakery and eatery has opened up in San Marcos.

Sugar Shack — a bakery with its original location located in Wimberley — held soft openings in December and is now open with extended hours.

The original location opened in 1996 and has been nicknamed “Wimberley’s sweet spot.”

“Through the years and the proverbial ‘Passing of the whisk’ a time or two, one thing remains: a dedication to quality and variety, all made with love and hand-made touch,” the bakery says on its website. “Our bakers have a love and passion that can be tasted in our foods, and we cannot wait to share it with you.”

Sugar Shack’s San Marcos location features a wide variety of sweets and treats. The bakery also has a full breakfast and lunch menu. On Sundays, Sugar Shack offers brunch.

What to get:

During our visit, my dining companion called dibs on Sugar Shack’s Cubano sandwich. This delicious handheld meal came with ham, pork, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard and pickles. The sandwich was accompanied by chips and a salad on greens. My dining companion raved about the sandwich’s flavor, saying it ranked high among the Cubanos he’s tried before.

I chose to sample Sugar Shack’s biscuits and gravy. This meal was deceivingly large as it came with two buttermilk biscuits sliced into fours topped with housemade gravy and I added sausage to go along with it. This meal was filling and too much to finish for lunch. The buttermilk biscuits were nice and flaky but also well toasted. The gravy was thick and the sausage paired with the meal.

If you’re in the mood for breakfast, Sugar Shack offers several toast options: Veggie loaded toast — two slices of multigrain toast loaded with spinach-feta spread, fresh tomatoes, spring greens and creamy pesto ($6.50); Avocado toast — two slices of multigrain toast topped with avocado, fresh tomatoes, spring greens and everything bagel seasoning ($6.50); and Churro toast — classic cinnamon toast with dulce de leche and chocolate drizzle ($6.50).

There’s also an egg sandwich, which comes with a fried egg and cheese on your choice of bread ($5) and you can add ham, bacon or sausage for $1. Sugar Shack also has a croque — ham on gruyere cheese toast served with gravy ($7.25). The bakery offers a bagel and lox, which comes with a toasted bagel topped with cream cheese and lox with tomato, capers, red onions and dill for $9.25.

Sugar Shack has a wide variety of sandwiches to sample for lunch. The bakery offers a chicken salad sandwich ($10), which comes with house chicken salad with cranberries, sunflower seeds, celery and red onion. There’s also a tuna salad sandwich — classic tuna salad with dill pickles, celery and red onion ($10) — and an egg salad sandwich, which comes with housemade egg salad and capers ($10).

This San Marcos bakery has a pimiento cheese sandwich ($10), a deli sandwich ($10) and a caprese sandwich ($10.50). Sugar Shack dishes out a T.B.A. — a roasted turkey, bacon and avocado sandwich for $11.

If you’re in the mood for a salad, Sugar Shack has a house salad ($8.50), a chef salad ($12), and a four salad salad ($10.50), which comes with petite portions of chicken salad, tuna salad, egg salad and pimento cheese on greens, tomatoes and cucumber.

Looking for coffee? Sugar Shack has plenty of options between an Americano, cappuccino, cold brew, espresso, latte, macchiato and mocha. Sugar Shack also has multiple tea options.

Don’t forget to sample Sugar Shack’s baked goods, which range from cinnamon rolls, dannishes, kolaches and croissants.

If you go:

Sugar Shack Bakery is located at 690 Centerpoint Road, Suite 215, in Centerpoint Plaza.

The bakery is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesdays-Saturdays, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sundays.

Phone: 737-221-8903