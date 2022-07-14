Foodie Friday: Taiwan Bowl

Are you looking for a delicious Asian spot where you’re greeted by friendly staff? Taiwan Bowl is just the place.

Located near Texas State University on Chestnut Street, this local eatery offers great Taiwan cuisine for an affordable price.

“We serve some of the popular Taiwanese food,” the restaurant says on Facebook. Taiwan Bowl dishes up delicious rice and noodle plates.

What to get:

During our visit to Taiwan Bowl, I tried the restaurant’s crispy chicken with noodle soup ($11.50). This was an excellent choice. Despite the 100-degree heat on the day of our visit, this noodle soup was simple and excellent. The broth was savory, the noodles were just right — nice and soft — and the broccoli was fresh. The noodles combined with the crispy chicken served on the side made for a great lunch.

My dining companion went with Taiwan Bowl’s General Tso’s chicken with rice ($11.95), which came with chicken, a rice ball, yellow pickled radish and fried egg. My dining companion also raved about his meal, saying he would definitely come back for it again.

Both meals came with sweet tea included.

As we ate our meal inside the eatery’s cozy dining area, Taiwan Bowl’s owner — who is affectionately called ‘mama’ by patrons — welcomed us to her restaurant and explained how fresh her food was. Such great customer service was a much-welcomed addition to our visit.

If you’re not in the mood for crispy chicken, Taiwan Bowl offers several other rice options. Consider sampling the ground pork with rice ($7.95), pork chop with rice ($11.95), or grilled pork with rice ($11.95). The restaurant also has fried fish filet with rice, fried squid with rice ($12.95), fried shrimp with rice ($12.95), fried tofu with rice ($9.95) and General Tso’s tofu with rice ($10.50).

Taiwan Bowl also has several other noodle options, including ground pork with noodle ($8.95), beef noodle soup ($12.95), pork chop with noodle soup ($11.95), grilled pork chop with noodle soup ($11.95) and grilled pork noodle soup ($11.50). You can also get fried squid with noodle soup ($12.50), fried fish filet with noodle soup ($12.50), fried shrimp with noodle soup ($1250), fried tofu with noodle soup ($9.50) and General Tso’s chicken with noodle soup ($10.50).

Before you start eating your main meal, you can get an egg roll for $1.75, two fried spring rolls for $2.25, French fries for $4.50, edamame for $5.95, six fried pork dumplings for $6.95 and six fried chicken wings for $8.50. Taiwan Bowl also has fried squid ($8.50), seaweed salad ($6.50), braised beef ($9.50), cucumber salad ($6.50) and chicken kebab ($7.95) on its appetizer menu.

For the restaurant’s full menu visit taiwanbowl.net/#menu.

If you go:

Taiwan Bowl is located at 804 Chestnut St., Suite A.

The restaurant is open from 12-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday; 12-10 p.m. on Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturdays; and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sundays.

Phone: 512-214-8095

More info: taiwanbowl.net