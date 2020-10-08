Foodie Friday: Taproom Pub & Grub

In a city full of good burger options, Taproom Pub & Grub stands out among the crowd.

Taproom, a well-known San Marcos eatery, provides delicious burger options but also has plenty of other choices to pick from. Alongside tasty eats, Taproom lives up to its name with a wide variety of beer options. Taproom — boasting its libations selection as “The Largest Beer Variety in San Marcos” — offers 42 beers on tap and 60 in a bottle.

Taproom said in its online bio that it opened with one goal in mind, “to serve the best food and beer around.”

“(Fifteen) years later that is exactly what our customers have come to expect,” said Taproom, which opened in 1994. “Whether you are dining on one of our award winning burgers or our famous baby back ribs, you will be sure to find just the right beer to accompany your meal.”

Taproom is a perfect spot to catch a game with its nine TVs or maybe hangout with some friends on the weekend.

What to get

On our visit to Taproom, we tried one of its award-winning specialty burgers — the guacamole queso burger. This burger comes with perfectly cooked beef, fresh guacamole and Taproom’s spicy queso. We added jalapeños to give the burger an extra kick. You can’t go wrong sampling this burger next time you visit Taproom. Add fries or onion rings to your order and you’re good to go.

We also sampled Taproom’s Jalapeño Cheeseburger, which comes with a well-seasoned beef patty, cheese, jalapeños, onions, lettuce, tomato and a pickle spear on the side.

Looking for a different burger option? Consider Taproom’s The Works Burger. This selection is Taproom’s signature burger, featuring Swiss and American cheeses, mushrooms, jalapenos, grilled onions and crispy bacon.

Are you looking for more spice in your life? Maybe Taproom’s Hell Burger is exactly what you’re in search of. This burger is served with grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and Taproom’s hot wing sauce.

But burgers aren't all Taproom has to offer. This San Marcos staple offers mozzarella sticks, southwest eggrolls, fried mushrooms, fried picks, chips and queso among its appetizer options.

Taproom also has sandwiches like its southwest Philly, grilled chicken club and buffalo chicken sandwich.

Maybe you’re looking for a heartier option. Consider trying Taproom’s baby back ribs or its fish and chips.

Taproom also has healthier options like their grilled chicken and crispy chicken salads.

If you go:

Taproom is located at 129 E. Hopkins St. Suite 120

Hours: 11:30 a.m. - Midnight every day.

512-392-9824

Visit taproomsanmarcos.com to see the food and beer menu.