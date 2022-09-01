Foodie Friday: Taqueria Mazatlan

Taqueria Mazatlan is a popular spot for buses to stop near Interstate 35.

The restaurant offers Mexican cuisine for a reasonable price and an all-you-can-eat buffet.

“This roomy, laid-back Mexican joint off the interstate features a lunch buffet and margaritas,” the restaurant is described on Google Maps.

If you’re looking for a place to get a quick bite off the interstate, Taqueria Mazatlan is a restaurant you can try.

What to get:

Taqueria Mazatlan has a wide menu with a variety breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

During our visit to Mazatlan, I went with the enchilada plate, which came with three enchiladas topped with melted cheese and ground beef. The plate was served with rice and refried beans.

My dining companion chose the burrito Mazatlan plate. The burrito meal came with a large tortilla filled with cheese, beef fajita, tomato, sour cream, chile gravy and cheese served with rice and beans ($10.49).

If the burrito Mazatlan isn’t for you, consider sampling the burrito Jalisco. This burrito comes with a large flour tortilla filled and wrapped with your choice of meat, tomato, sour cream, chile gravy and cheese ($9.99).

You can also get the burrito tapatio — a large tortilla filled with your choice meat, tomato, sour cream, chile gravy and cheese served with beans and rice ($9.99). You can go simpler if you go with the classic burrito — a large flour tortilla served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato and sour cream ($8.49).

Taqueria Mazatlan also offers multiple taco options to choose from each served with lettuce and tomato. You can get carne asada, fajita, chicken, carne guisada or avocado for $3.25. You can also try the pastor, beef, pork leg, lengua or barbacoa for $2.99 served with onions and cilantro. There are also crispy tacos on the menu, which come with three tacos either ground beef or beans with a side of rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes for $7.99.

This San Marcos spot also dishes out chalupas — a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream with your choice of refried beans ($1.60), or your choice of meat ($3.25).

There are also quesadillas, gorditas and tortas to try.

Taqueria Mazatlan has several beef and chicken plates, including a carne asada plate ($13.99), bistec ranchero a la Mexicana ($13.99), sirloin ranchero ($12.49), chicken fajitas ($12.49), barbacoa or lengua plate ($13.99) and pechuga en chipotle — chicken breast marinated with chipotle sauce ($11.99). Each plate comes with rice and beans.

Consider sampling one of the Mazatlan plates. Carne al pastor ($11.99), carne guisada ($11.99), chile relleno ($11.99) or the pork chop plate ($11.99).

Maybe you’re in the mood for breakfast. Taqueria Mazatlan has numerous taquito, burritos and plate meals: beans and egg, potato and egg, chorizo and egg, ham and egg, bacon and egg, sausage and egg, chicharron and egg or machacado and egg.

The San Marcos restaurant also dishes up breakfast plates like the barbacoa plate, which comes with two eggs, barbacoa, potatoes and beans ($9.99). There’s the migas plate served with diced corn tortillas mixed with eggs, tomatoes, chile pepper and melted cheese with a side of refried beans and tortillas.

If you go:

Taqueria Mazatlan is located at 1210 S. Interstate 35.

The restaurant is open 7 a.m.-12 a.m., seven days a week.

Phone: 512-754-2155