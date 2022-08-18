Foodie Friday: Taquitos Mi Rancho

Sometimes curiosity gets the best of you.

If you consistently drive down Hopkins Street heading toward H-E-B on weekend nights, there’s a yellow food truck with cars surrounding it and people walking up. Next, you might search the place up on Google Maps and find that it has a 4.8 rating.

So, naturally, you have to give try Taquitos Mi Rancho.

The food truck “has delicious gorditas, homemade tortillas, ceviche, alambre tacos [and] mini taquitos,” according to its Facebook page.

After sampling Taquitos Mi Rancho, the hype is real. This is a food truck well worth a visit.

What to get:

During our visit, I went with the mini taquitos, which came with a choice of meat either pastor, lengua, chicken fajitas, carnitas, tripas, chorizo, bistek or cabeza. I went with two pastor tacos and two carnitas tacos.

The tacos came with grilled onions, raw onions, cilantro and lime on the side. The tacos were topped with queso fresco.

The pastor was nice, tender and full of flavor. The carnitas tacos were tasty. Try them with red salsa if you’re wanting a spicy addition to your meal. The green salsa wasn’t as spicy but is well worth a try.

My dining companion chose to sample two gorditas, which came with fresh cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream inside the gordita. He went with tried one with chicken and the other with bistek. The gorditas were accompanied with raw onions, cilantro, grilled onions, lime and a grilled jalapeno on the side.

My dining companion — who may, or may not, be one to exaggerate about his food — said these gorditas were best he’s tried in San Marcos.

If you’re not in the mood for taquitos or gorditas, Taquitos Mi Rancho offers a burrito stuffed with meat, beans, monterey cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and sour cream

The food truck also offers a quesadilla with your choice of meat and served with cilantro, raw onions, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos and lime.

You can also try a torta. Taquitos Mi Rancho has three options: La Clasica served with your choice of meat, sour cream, monterey cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and avocado; Jamon which comes with mayonnaise, monterey Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and avocado; or Mi Rancho — a torta with your choice of meat, monterey cheese, country sausage, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and sour cream.

There are also several breakfast taco options, including bacon and egg, country sausage and egg, potato and egg, chorizo and egg, ham and egg, chorizo and beans or bean and cheese. There’s also a burrito breakfast with bacon, egg, beans and cheese; potato, egg, beans and cheese; chorizo, egg, beans and cheese; and egg, beans and cheese.

If you’re not feeling Mexican food, you can also sample a burger topped with mayonnaise, cheese, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes. Or you can try the Burger Mexicana served with ham, cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and mayonnaise.

If you go:

Taquitos Mi Rancho is located at 651 East St.

The food truck is open 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m.-12 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Taquitos Mi Rancho is closed on Tuesdays

Phone: 830-312-9395