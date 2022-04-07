Foodie Friday: Wimberley Cafe

In an effort to knock out two birds with one stone, we headed out to Wimberley for Foodie Friday this week.

My dining partner, who is notorious for having a camera in his hands, had to take a photo for an upcoming Wimberley publication, so we decided to stop by Wimberley Cafe for a delicious lunch.

Wimberley Cafe has an expansive menu full of delicious appetizers, salads, sandwiches, burgers and “plate favorites.”

“The Wimberley Cafe has been providing delicious food with a friendly atmosphere since 2005,” the restaurant says on its website. “All of the local community says we are the place to go for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! With the best pancakes and chicken fried around … The wide assortment and friendly staff will ensure that your time with us is well spent … Wimberley Cafe has some of the best prices, making for an affordable outing.”

What to get:

My eyes didn’t fail me during our visit to Wimberley Cafe. After seeing a picture of the Turkey Avocado BLT with a side of fried okra on the menu, I knew I had to try it. This sandwich didn’t disappoint with its turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo served on seven-grain bread. It was well toasted and everything paired perfectly together. The fried okra was a nice addition to this meal. For $10.50, it was a delicious meal for a solid price.

My dining companion chose to go with Wimberley Cafe’s homestyle burger, which comes with a 6-ounce Angus beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles with mayo and mustard. He added cheese to go along with the burger as well as green chiles for an added kick. His burger came with home fried chips. The homestyle burger is $8.99 without cheese and $9.99 with cheese.

Wimberley Cafe offers up chips and salsa ($4.50); or Kelly’s queso, which comes with salsa, queso and chips ($8.50) if you’re in the mood for an appetizer to start your meal. The cafe also has mozzarella sticks ($7.50), fried mac and cheese ($7.50), fried pickles served with ranch ($7.50), fried mushrooms ($7.50), chili cheese fries ($6.50) and balsamic-pecan Brussels sprouts ($7.50) on the appetizer menu.

Looking to keep it light with a salad? Wimberley Cafe has plenty of options to choose from, including a garden salad (small $4.99 or large $6.99), chef salad (small $8.99 or large $10.99), grilled chicken salad (small $8.99 or large $10.99) and taco salad (small $7.99 or large $9.99)

If you’re wanting a different sandwich than the Turkey Avocado BLT, the restaurant has several hot deli and cold deli selections. If you’re in the mood for a hot sandwich consider sampling the Santa Fe Tuna Melt, which comes with grilled Santa Fe tuna salad with Swiss cheese on wheat for $9.50. There’s also a grilled ham and cheese sandwich for $8.50. If a cold sandwich is more your style, Wimberley Cafe has a Santa Fe Cold Tuna Salad, which is similar to its hot counterpart, as well as Deluxe B.A.L.T, which is a BLT with avocado and blue cheese spread on sourdough.

The restaurant also has multiple burger and sandwich options between the mushroom cheeseburger ($10.99), patty melt ($9.99), Wimberley Cafe cheesesteak ($10.99) and meatloaf sandwich ($11.99), you can’t go wrong.

Looking for something a little more filling? Consider trying Wimberley Cafe’s grilled chicken plate ($10.99), chicken pesto pasta ($11.99), award-winning chicken fried steak ($15.99 for a single and $20.99 for a double) or the chicken and waffles ($15.99 for a single and $20.99 for a double)

Wimberley Cafe also has multiple breakfast options, which are served until 12 p.m. There are several breakfast plates served with one egg, two eggs or three eggs with your choice of either no meat, bacon, sausage, ham, pork chop, corned beef hash or a chicken fried steak.

The cafe also has egg omelettes, migas, huevos rancheros, biscuits and sausage gravy, French toast fingers, pancakes and waffles.

To see Wimberley Cafe’s full breakfast and lunch/dinner menu visit: https://www.wimberleycafe.com.

If you go:

Wimberley Cafe is located at 101-A Wimberley Square in Wimberley.

The restaurant is open 7 a.m.-8:01 p.m. on Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday. Wimberley Cafe is also open on Wednesdays from 7 a.m.-2:01 p.m. and Sunday between 7 a.m. and 3:01 p.m.

Phone: 512-847-3333