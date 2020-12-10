Foodie Friday: Xian Sushi and Noodles

Sitting at our table at Xian Sushi and Noodles we had a clear view of the restaurant’s cook hand pulling their homemade noodles. So, naturally, we needed to give one of their many noodle dishes a try during our recent visit to this new Asian eatery.

With an expansive menu featuring several types of noodles, Asian favorites and sushi rolls, Xian Sushi and Noodles has plenty of options to choose from.

Xian is one of a handful of new restaurants featured at The Lyndon at Springtown. Xian arrives from Austin, where it has three locations scattered across the Capital city — The Domain, Mueller and Lakeline.

According to its website, Xian — which means fresh in Chinese — was created by brothers Ting and Ye. “Ye brings over 10 years of culinary experience to his sushi dishes, while Ting spent years in china learning the traditional art of hand-pulled noodles,” Xian’s website says. “Ting is a lifelong noodle enthusiast who had a vision to share his noodle dishes with the local community.”

What to get:

During our visit, my dining companion and I both ordered noodle dishes. I went with the stir-fried noodles, which comes with sweet soy sauce, baby bok choy, bell peppers, leeks, onions and eggs. I chose my order with beef but you can also get it with chicken, shrimp or tofu. With their noodle dishes, you can choose from several options: Vermicelli, spaghetti, thick spaghetti fettuccine, pappardelle, and triangle. You can also choose a gluten-free option. I selected the fettuccine noodles.

My lunch tasted fresh and savory. It had a slight sweet flavor combined with a hint of spice. The meat was tender and the noodles were perfect. It was well worth the $9 lunch portion.

My dining companion chose the Dan Dan noodles, which are served with SiChuan-style spicy sauce with bok choy, pickled veggies, cilantro and sprouts. It comes with your choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, tofu or green beans; and your choice of noodles.

Other noodle dishes include clear beef noodle soup, shoyu ramen soup, creamy veggie noodle soup, red braised beef noodles soup, tom yam chicken noodles soup, wonton noodle soup, cold sesame noodles and spicy pork noodles.

Xian also has hot dishes, including general tso’s chicken, orange chicken, fried rice, ginger broccoli and Mongolian beef. This San Marcos restaurant also has fried dishes: BBQ pork bun, shrimp and cheese wontons, chicken wings with spicy BBQ sauce, fried gyoza and veggie springs rolls.

Xian also features steamed plates, including soup dumplings, veggie dumplings, steam pork rib, gua bao and spicy chili wontons.

Xian also has plenty of nigiri and sashimi options: eel, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp and octopus. You can also select from Xian’s signature rolls. Consider trying the red dragon roll, spicy tuna and tempura soft shell crab topped with fresh tuna, avocado, mango eel sauce and red tobiko; or the out of control roll, which comes with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and asparagus inside, topped with seared tuna and salmon, finished with spicy miso, Japanese mayo, eel sauce, masago and rice cracker.

Xian has a wide variety of other options. To see all the selections visit: https://www.xianfresh.com/sanmarcos

If you go:

Xian Sushi and Noodle is located at 200 Springtown Way Ste. 138.

Xian is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

512-667-9399