Foodie Friday: Zydeco Jeaux's Cajun Kitchen

The Daily Record is highlighting food trucks and stands in and around San Marcos this month. Know a food truck we should highlight this month? Email ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com.

Looking for a delicious Cajun option? Well, you’ll have to take a drive down State Highway 123 just past the Guadalupe County line to sample Zydeco Jeaux’s Cajun Kitchen.

This eatery dishes out tasty Cajun cuisine from a mobile kitchen. Zydeco Jeaux’s has a wide variety of options to choose from. Between the boudin balls, red beans and rice with sausage, po-boys and delicious desserts, there are plenty of selections to sample.

“Born and bred from the heart of Acadia. We are here located in San Marcos with the goal of bringing ‘true’ Cajun traditional food flavors to the local and surrounding area,” Zydeco Jeaux’s says on its Facebook page. “Our recipe for Boudin has been in our family for over 100 years.”

What to get:

Zydeco Jeaux’s owners are from Lafayette, Louisiana and have brought their family recipes to San Marcos.

On our visit, Zydeco Jeaux’s allowed us to sample a handful of its favorite dishes. I tried the Catfish Acadian, which came with fried catfish over white rice and covered with crawfish etouffee. This meal was outstanding. The fried catfish had a great batter and the fish was nice and flaky. The crawfish etouffee was a delicious addition to the catfish. The dish was accompanied by corn maque choux — sweet corn and peppers sautéed in bacon grease — and a cornbread muffin. This hearty meal came out to $15.50.

My dining partner sampled the boudin bomb, crawfish bomb and crawfish pie. He raved about each of his picks.

Zydeco Jeaux’s also let us sample the Meatball Fricassee — a meatball seasoned in Cajun spices topped with a delicious gravy served over white rice. This meatball was a hit. The Meatball Fricassee is priced at $10.99.

Wanting to finish off your meal with something sweet? Zydeco Jeaux’s has a delicious bread pudding, which comes with a delicious milk-based sauce featuring 18-year-old aged whiskey. The Daddy’s Bread Pudding comes out to $5.50.

This Cajun spot also has boiling pots, which come with either crawfish, shrimp or blue crab. They all sell at market price.

Looking for gumbo? Zydeco Jeaux’s has chicken and sausage gumbo for $9.99 a bowl and classic gumbo at $6 a cup.

Maybe you’re wanting a po-boy? Zydeco Jeaxu’s offers them in either sausage, shrimp, chicken or hamburger. Each comes with the restaurant’s zydeco sauce — a delicious remoulade sauce. The po-boys cost between $9-12.

The Cajun eatery also offers Crawfish Etouffee and Cajun fish and chips.

If you go:

Zydeco Jeaux’s is located at 16022 State Highway 123 in San Marcos.

The mobile restaurant is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The eatery is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

To keep up with Zydeco Jeaux’s visit https://www.facebook.com/zydecojeauxssanmarcos.