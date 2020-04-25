Hays County reports 1 new COVID-19 case, total now 149

The Hays County Local Health Department only reported one new COVID-19 case on Saturday, increasing the total to 149.

Hays County currently has 77 active cases of the disease. The county has now received 1,491 negative test results and currently has five pending test results.

Seventy-one county residents have recovered from COVID-19. There have been 14 hospitalizations because of the virus, including four current hospitalizations. One county resident — a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative — has died from the disease, which was reported on April 13.

Kyle has had 64 total coronavirus cases and 39 active cases. San Marcos has seen 47 total cases, including 20 active cases Buda has recorded 19 total cases and has five active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases and has one active case. Dripping Springs has tallied six total cases and has four active cases. Wimberley has six total active cases. Driftwood has had two total cases and has one active case, while Niederwald has one active case.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for the disease had traveled before becoming sick, while 139 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Thirty-eight patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old. Thirty-five residents fall within the 50-59-year-old age range. Twenty-two people with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twenty-one residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Fifteen patients are 60-69 years old, eight are 70-79 years old, four are 80 and older, four are between 10-19 years old and two are 9 years old or younger.

Ninety females and 59 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Hays County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Saturday that 23,773 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 623 have died because of the disease. The DSHS estimates that 9,986 Texans have made a recovery.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.

