Hays County reports new COVID-19 cases, raising total to 54

Hays County reported 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 41 active cases.

The county has received 338 negative tests and has 12 pending tests. Thirteen residents diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered. The county has seen seven people hospitalized because of COVID-19, including two current hospitalizations.

Kyle has had 20 total cases of the disease and has 18 active cases. San Marcos has seen 18 total cases and currently has 14 active cases. Buda has recorded 10 total cases and has six active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had three total cases and has one active case. Dripping Springs has tallied two total cases and has one active case. Wimberley has only seen one active case.

According to the county, only eight patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming ill, while 46 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Sixteen residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Eleven patients are between 30-39 years old. Ten people with the disease are 40-49 years old. Seven residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Five patients are 60-69 years old, four are70-79 years old and one is between 10-19 years old.

Thirty-four females and 20 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.

