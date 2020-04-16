Highway racing involved in rollover crash

Highway racing was involved in a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 35 near the Posey Road exit that resulted in critical injuries, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

SMPD responded to a major traffic incident on Tuesday at approximately 4:26 p.m. involving a single vehicle on the west access road of Interstate 35 at the Posey Road exit. The passenger of the vehicle was ejected, officials said.

Police say multiple witnesses reported that a blue 2014 Nissan 370Z was racing another vehicle on southbound I-35 at a high rate of speed. Witnesses stated that the vehicle was possibly racing a red Camaro, officials said. The Nissan came off I-35 past the Posey Road exit where it crossed the access road and hit a dirt pile, which caused the vehicle to launch over 100 feet in the air before it began to roll, police said. Officials added that the Nissan came to rest on the Posey Road cutoff at the access road. The passenger was ejected approximately 70-feet past where the Nissan came to rest, police said.

“Preliminary roadway evidence puts the Nissan at 81 MPH just prior to launching over the dirt piles,” Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said in a statement. “Witnesses put the vehicle at over 100mph on I-35.”

Police identified the driver of the Nissan as Joel Lamont Torres, 21, and the passenger as Jerrinque Lamiya Wilson, 20, both of San Antonio. Torres wore a seatbelt, while Wilson did not, police said.

“Wilson had major injuries and was transported by Hays County EMS to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle and remains in critical condition,” Klett said. “Torres was also transported, but had superficial injuries.”

SMPD arrested Torres for racing on highway involving serious bodily injury — a second-degree felony — after he was released from Ascension Seton Hays. He was released on $15,000 bond.

SMPD’s Collision Investigation Team is continuing to investigate Tuesday’s incident.