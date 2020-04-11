Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Infographic courtesy of the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio

Overnight thunderstorms, tornadoes possible for San Marcos, Hays County

Sat, 04/11/2020 - 8:49pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Saturday, April 11, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Hays County until 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Strong thunderstorms and the threat of possible tornadoes are in tonight's forecast throughout the county, according to the NWS. 

The NWS said in a tweet that large hail and damaging winds are possible overnight. The threat for tornadoes exists “late tonight and into early Sunday morning for a corridor from approximately Del Rio to Eagle Pass and extending northeast toward the I-35 Corridor from San Antonio to Austin,” the NWS said. 

 

