Report: Texas State student critically injured during Austin protest

A Texas State University student was critically injured during a protest in Austin on Sunday.

According to The Battalion, Texas A&M University’s student newspaper, the injured person has been identified as Justin Howell. Howell is the brother of The Battalion’s opinion editor, Joshua Howell, and is a Texas State student from San Antonio who is pursuing a degree in political science.

In a media briefing, Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley said police video shows Justin Howell, who was standing near APD Headquarters, standing next to a man who threw a water bottle and his backpack toward police at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Manley said an officer fired a “less-lethal” munition at the man who hurled the backpack but instead Howell was struck in the head.

“(Howell) then fell to the ground,” Manley said. “A crowd of protesters picked him up and carried him under the eighth street bridge across the street from police headquarters. I believe they realized the severity of the injuries and they were talking to officers about him needing medical help. They were giving direction to bring him to the officers and as is being widely-reported and as is currently under review, it’s reported that they were fired upon with ‘less-lethal’ munitions as they brought this victim toward the officers to get him medical help.”

Video captured on Twitter shows APD officers firing multiple shots of the ‘less-lethal’ munitions as Howell was being carried toward police headquarters.

A person carrying Howell was struck in the hand by an “impact munition.” Howell was taken to a local hospital. Manley said APD immediately began an investigation into the incident and is ongoing.

“We are praying for this young man and his family, and we’re hoping that his condition improves quickly,” Manley said.

Protests in Austin were among those taking place nationwide following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25. Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three officers — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — who were at the scene of Floyd’s death were also fired. According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison plans to elevate the charges against Chauvin and add charges of aiding and abetting murder against the other officers.

Protesters in Austin have also demonstrated for justice for Micheal Ramos, an unarmed black man who was shot to death by APD in late April. A demonstration was held in San Marcos on the steps of the Hays County Historic Courthouse on Friday, where protestors sought justice for Floyd and Breonna Taylor — a Louisville woman who was killed in her home by police officers who were attempting to execute a search warrant.

Howell is currently in critical condition and his family is asking for privacy, according to The Battalion.

